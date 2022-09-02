Top 20 Successful Entrepreneurs Of The Year 2021-22 Announced By Fame Finders

A great entrepreneur has a brilliant mind which is full of creative ideas and has the courage to take risks in order to get succeed.

Introducing the top 20 successful entrepreneurs of the year 2021-22 who possess the efficiency to beat the strong wave of competition all around with their excellent planning and executions.

These entrepreneurs know the right strategies to ensure great profit and constant growth.

Fame Finders has honoured these eminent personalities in a recent virtual felicitation event and have announced their names today.

ANOOPAMA MUKERJEE LOHANA - Founder MAHATATTVA WILD EARTH RETREATS | Sound Breath Meditation Alchemist.

MAHATATTVA WILD EARTH RETREATS is an Experiential Enterprise curating holistic getaways and residential wellbeing programs in Forests and ecologically vibrant destinations.

The retreats combine all levels of Yoga, Kriya, Meditation, Sound Healing, Forestbaths & Earth Commune with Art, Movement, Music and local community culture experiences.

After two decades of successful, entrepreneurial media life, Anoopama transitioned to her call of facilitating Body, Mind, and Spirit Wellbeing for everyone who seeks it. Her mission is to DEMYSTIFY & NORMALIZE SPIRITUALITY & ALTERNATIVE, HOLISTIC HEALING for the modern urban.

Her vision is now poised to co-create India’s first Forest, Sound & Energy Healing-based Wilderness Wellness Resort in Pench, Madhya Pradesh.

HALIM JUNG - Promoter of Xtraa Solutions

Halim Jung is an entrepreneur and promoter of the world's only People Performance Company that works to improve people's mental strength and happiness quotient. Believing in the fact that Happiness and mental fitness are paramount for high performance, his firm Xtraa Solutions is proudly engaged by some of the top Indian Maharatna companies, including ONGC, SAIL, GAIL NMDC, besides other private global corporates including Dell, HP, Microsoft, Panasonic, Unilever to name a few.

Dr. ING GAGAN SYAL - Founder and CEO at YES Germany

Dr. Ing. Gagan Syal did his MS and PhD (KIT) in Germany and is the Founder and CEO of Yes Germany, where he and his entire expertise team guides the students who aspire to study in Germany.

Yes, Germany provides complete guidance to the students about the universities they need to choose from and is committed to making the admission procedures time bound and accurate. German language courses are also being provided to the students to remove their communication barriers.

DHARMESHBHAI MITHIA - MD of Khyati Builders Private Limited

Dharmesh Mithia is not only a well-established businessman but an economic tycoon in Junagadh. He is the director of KHYATI BUILDERS PRIVATE LIMITED. The Company is incorporated 17 years ago and provides complete solutions for building and construction.

Mr. Mithia is an honourable recipient of the Zerodhas trading portal Myriad Times and the Indian Excellence Award and has also been awarded the Radiance Iconic Award for his unbeatable expertise in the stock marketing field.

SANJAY PAWAH - Serial Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Author of the upcoming book “ Business Tradition To Innovation’’, Human Performance Mentor and Business Pursuit Specialist

Coming from a family business background of automobile components, SP ‘’No Quits Man’’ has also ventured into his transportation business, coming up with his own food tech startup, and is on his primary mission of impacting 100000 human lives by 2033 by accelerating their success and helping them live with freedom, financial independence and Happiness.

With his ever-constructive approach, he does not let people quit in their business, relations, health, and other areas of life.

He has a knack for working on investments with multi alternative assets, thereby accelerating wealth.

BARKHA RANI KURREY - Founder of Pushpdev Speech & Hearing Centre

Pushpdev Speech & Hearing Center is known for treating people suffering from speech disorders and hearing loss. The founder, Barkha Rani Kurrey, is contributing her life to improving the quality of living for people living with disabilities. The centre has organized many free audiometry and Speech therapy camps to date. Her altruistic service to humanity & nation is truly appreciable and honourable.

MITRESH - Founder of First Bud Organics

First Bud Organics is a living, breathing anthology for some of the most passionate organic products in India. Mitresh Sharma (Founder), First Bud Organics, outclasses market competition with its unique veneer of quality, small batch production, re-usability, and hand assorted products with no added flavours offered at a competitive price model. Taking forward this exclusivity is the brand’s heterogeneous catalogue that offers flavorous, natural products with novel health benefits. The brand offers premium Honey, Single Origin Spices, Home Made Products, and Ayurvedic herbal teas for immunity.

PAVEL GARG - Founder & Chairman of Combitic Global Caplet Private Ltd.

Shri Pavel Garg is the Chairman of M/s Combitic Global Caplet Private Ltd. Sonepat, which has been one of India's leading Exporter & Manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Products in the global Markets for the last 40 years, having a turnover of more than INR 300 Crores. The Company exports Pharmaceutical Products to Countries like Russia & CIS Countries, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Myanmar, and many more, and produces ethical quality products under WHO-GMP guidelines. The Company has also been awarded two times with the State Level Export Award by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana.

SHANKER VISWANATH - Founder of Capri3 Consultants

CA Shanker Viswanath is a Certified Business Coach who works with ambitious business owners and helps them to double their revenue in 12 months without spending on marketing and advertising.

He is also the Founder of Capri3 Consultants and conducts Open as well as Virtual Train the Trainer workshops, Emotional Intelligence, Leadership & Team Building programs.

He was the recipient of the Best Trainer Talk Award in 2017 at the National Trainers Summit 2K17.

ATUL JAIN - Founder of Airfit Airfilters

The company deals in the most portable air purifier in the world. It is a revolutionary air filter that eliminates harmful pollutants from indoor air and makes the air more breathable.

This innovative product can be fitted into your existing Ac and does not require Electricity like most air filters.

Their range of products includes an Activated carbon filter, Electrostatic fibre filter media, Electrostatic filter & Charcoal filter.

SATYA PRAKASH MITTAL - Founder of Ram Saran Dass & Co

Satyaprakash Mittal is the co-founder of Ram Saran Dass & Company, which has been a leading paper house since 1970. The Company renders services to Exporters, Various Govt. Department, Printer, Corrugators, and Laminators Manufacturers of various paper products like Greeting Card, Picture & Poster, Lottery, Tag, etc., and has served more than 1000 satisfied clients from diverse industries spread all over India.

MOHAMMAD SHEHAB TOWHEED - Managing Director of Ignite Prints Pvt. Ltd.

S. Towheed is a Postgraduate in English Language & Literature, a postgraduate in Advertising, Communication & Management, and is presently the MD of Ignite Prints Pvt. Ltd. - a venture that now stands bold after seasons, facing so many hurricanes and rough weather. Ignite Prints is a one-stop solution for all quality and high-end print/production needs catering to many celebrities, corporates, and the hospitality industry.

A hands-on Print agency dedicated to the proposition that whatever serves the client best serves the agency best. M. S. Towheed has a strong eye for innovation and a passion for ingenuity.

AARTI THAPA - Founder, President & CEO of PANKH

Aarti Thapa is a young social women entrepreneur who came with a vision to empower the underprivileged young generation and push them through market-driven skill support to build their careers via PANKH. During the pandemic, under her leadership, more than 1000 marginalized youth & women were supported through ensured placement linkages in different brands like Reliance Digital, PVR, KFC, Zivame, etc., and also supported more than 50000 families through ration kits, meal support, mask support & virtual counselling, etc.

DEVI DAYAL MITTAL - Founder of Ram Saran Dass & Co

Devi Dayal Mittal is the founder of Ram Saran Dass & Company. It has been a leading paper house since 1970. The Company renders services to Exporters, Various Govt. Department, Printer, Corrugators, Laminators Manufacturers of various paper products like Greeting Card, Picture & Poster, Lottery, Tag, etc. To date, the Company served more than 1000 satisfied clients from diverse industries spread all over India and holds the vision of being the preferred partner for thousands of customers across the globe.

SUCHETA CHAUHAN - Founder & CEO of Evan Multimedia Academy

Graduating from Delhi University in Mass communication with over 12 years of experience in the education industry, Mrs. Sucheta is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of a multimedia institute - Evan Multimedia Academy.

The institution helps students build the right skill set and motivates them to follow their passion and become what they've always wanted to be. The curriculum of Evan Multimedia stands a class apart from the rest and ensures that you get to where it matters.

VAIBHAV PARASHAR - Founder of Versus News

Associated with Autometers Alliance Ltd in the field of Technical Project Sales for Railways and Metro Railways/Smart Cities & Aerospace. With professional experience of 13+ years in the field of Media-Broadcast, Mobile Telecom, Defence, and Security. Mr. Vaibhav Parashar is now a social entrepreneur and the founder of Versus News.

A few of his Designations for social welfare are as State Convenor IT Cell - Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad, Member of Advisory Board Committee - All India Rail Safety Council, Member Good Governance Department – BJP, and Member - All India Management Association.

MOHIT SARDANA - Founder of Asli Ayurveda Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

The name 'ASLI' suggests the Authenticity of Ayurvedic Endeavours. Asli Ayurveda manufacturing unit works in conformity with strict standards of water-air quality and hygiene regarding the raw materials and eco-friendly apparatus.

Asli Ayurveda specializes in collaborating the synergy of active ingredients of multi-herb extracts, other plant matter, and natural minerals with Ayurvedic wisdom about stringent quality controls, rigorous trials, and quality checks.

PRAVEEN VERMA - Founder of Verma Pathology Lab, Sonipat.

Praveen Verma is the founder of Verma Pathology Laboratory, which offers the highest quality Pathology services in Sonipat. The lab is equipped with the latest and finest equipment and a highly Professional, motivated & highly skilled team.

Praveen Verma explores the importance of social entrepreneurial leadership. He provided emergency humanitarian relief during the COVID-19 era.

MOHIT BAJAJ - Founder of B M SOFTSOL: Alcaline Ionizers and healthcare Products

Located in Panipat, B. M. Softsol is a leading player in Solar Power Plants and Solar Water Heater. The Company has a dedicated staff that works hard to achieve the Company's mission and vision. The Company's mission is to expand its business and reach a vast customer base in rural areas and urban areas. It is a well-known brand that provides services in Solar Power Plants & Solar Water Heaters etc., as well as Company also deals in Japanese Alcaline Water Ionizers and other healthcare Products.

Er. SHASHI BHUSHAN - Managing Director of Vikas Buildtech Pvt. Ltd

Er. Shashi Bhushan laid the foundation of Vikas Buildtech in 1994 with a wealth of experience, quality, perfection, and hard work. The Company has been expanded to related fields like GIS and Remote Sensing and offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions to clients. The Company has procured and deployed state-of-the-art equipment and facilities such as DGPS, Total Station, Large format coloured Plotters, Large format Scanners, and allied instruments in sufficient quantity to execute projects of any scale.

The top 20 Successful Entrepreneurs of the year 2021-22 campaign is successfully organized, managed, and coordinated by Fame Finders. To know more about our future campaigns, visit us at https://famefinders.in/ or contact us at +91 8376073113 or manoj@famefinders.in or https://www.facebook.com/Top10Achievers

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal