Top 3 cryptocurrencies under USD 1 to buy: Cardano, Ripple, RenQ Finance

According to veteran analysts, some of the best assets to purchase are those whose prices are relatively low and usually below USD 1; an asset that fulfills this criterion is most likely to yield a 10X at the least given several years.

Market history also bears witness to this as many assets with a low price lesser than $1 have yielded even greater than 100X in returns so it's a risk worth taking.

Experts have chosen Cardano, Ripple, and RenQ Finance as the top cryptocurrencies to buy at this time since they all have a market price that's under $1.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in existence. It is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses the proof-of-stake algorithm to verify transactions. It was designed to be more efficient than peer networks that use the proof-of-work algorithm.

The network's virtual money, known as ADA, is given to users who stake their assets.

In addition to being an ecosystem that enables the production of other Dapps and tokens, Cardano's platform now supports NFT creation, enhancing its utility.

ADA is ranked among the top cryptocurrencies that have a lot of pumping potential, its current price is $0.36 as of writing and has already seen a year-to-date return of 47%. It looks primed for more.

Ripple (XRP)

The Ripple ledger and XRP cryptocurrency were launched in 2012 by the Ripple team, a FINTECH business, to improve global fiat currency exchange and financial transfers.

The Ripple Ledger is a public blockchain that is powered by linked peers of network nodes, and the XRP token was developed to improve energy-efficient, quicker, and less expensive financial transactions between financial institutions. It serves as the native token of this blockchain.

The XRP token stands out from other competing coins in the market since it was created to be a means of exchange for international payments rather than a store of value.

XRP ranks among the top cryptocurrencies to purchase for investment purposes at this time.

XRP is trading at $0.37 as of writing and has a 9.8% YTD return in 2023. It looks ripe for more increase.

RenQ Finance (RENQ)

RenQ Finance is a unified blockchain platform that offers all the advantages of centralized exchanges while enabling customers to take advantage of them in a decentralized way.

According to the developers, "Renq's mission is to offer a comprehensive solution that is accessible to all types of traders, from novices to seasoned professionals." At the moment, new users are forced to use centralized exchanges because it is simpler for them to do so. New users, however, will be able to enjoy all of the benefits of centralized exchanges while using a decentralized solution with the Renq wallet.

The platform provides customers with the highest level of satisfaction; trades can now be completed quickly (unlike earlier DEXs, which delayed trade completion), and users now have full custody of the assets in their wallets, in contrast to centralized exchanges. Full decentralization, autonomy, and transparency are all features of RenQ's operation.

RenQ will offer a solution to the problem of liquidity, i.e., the inability of various liquidity or digital assets to connect to the right market in a decentralized way; this is achieved via the progressive creation of wider network effects. RenQ isn’t limited to a single solution model; it rather weaves together several decentralized financial instruments with a variety of corresponding markets.

For governance, it uses the native token $RENQ (holders of the token get to decide on policies about future innovations on the platform via voting).

RENQ token is currently live for purchase at the presale stage. The token sells at $0.025 at its second presale phase meaning that it has the best potential of all to shoot for the moon and yield a profitable return.

