Top 3 Cryptos To Hold This Week – Polygon (MATIC), Toncoin (TON) and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV)

Discover the top three cryptocurrencies to hold this week. Find out more about Polygon (MATIC), Toncoin (TON), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV).

Polygon (MATIC), Toncoin (TON), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) are making waves in the crypto space, each for its unique reasons. While Polygon and Toncoin rely on their past success, Tradecurve Markets aims to become a dominating force by bringing something new. This article will explore why these are considered the top three cryptocurrencies this week.

Summary

Polygon partners up with Astar Network

Toncoin reveals a new self-custodial wallet named TON Space

Tradecurve Markets to address issues in the online trading market

Polygon (MATIC): New Partnership

Polygon (MATIC) is undeniably a top token to consider owning this week, and its recent partnership announcement with Astar Network has further solidified its position. The collaboration between Polygon and Japan's leading blockchain platform, Astar Network, holds great promise.

Astar Network's utilization of Polygon's CKD to launch a ZK-powered Layer 2 chain on Ethereum signifies a significant step toward enhancing the speed and scalability of Web3 strategies for businesses.

This innovative approach, coupled with Polygon's rapid global expansion, has gained the attention of experts. In fact, they foresee the Polygon price reaching $0.87 by December 2023. As the Polygon crypto continues to contribute to the evolution of the blockchain ecosystem, it remains a compelling asset for crypto enthusiasts and investors alike.

Toncoin (TON): Soars After Telegram Announcement

Toncoin (TON) has emerged as another promising token, attracting investors eager to explore its potential. The recent announcement, a collaborative effort between Telegram and the TON Foundation, has fueled this enthusiasm.

In recent Toncoin news, the platform revealed a self-custodial wallet named TON Space at the Token 2049 conference in Singapore. Moreover, Pavel Durov, the visionary behind Telegram, has publicly endorsed TON as the preferred blockchain network for the platform's web3 infrastructure expansion.

After this news, the Toncoin price soared as it jumped from $1.62 on September 12th to $2.50 on September 16th. Toncoin's alignment with prominent developments in the crypto space positions it as a compelling choice for investors in the week ahead. Due to all these reasons, market analysts foresee its price reaching $2.83 within Q4 of 2023.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV): Revolutionizing Online Trading

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is making waves in online trading with innovative solutions. To clarify, Tradecurve Markets aims to address issues in online trading, offering a unified platform, transparency, and advanced trading tools.

For example, Tradecurve Markets has spotlighted user privacy by taking a bold step in eliminating the intrusive sign-up KYC checks. Therefore, it sets itself apart from established platforms like Binance or eToro. In an era where data privacy is highly valued, its commitment to allowing traders to start trading without intrusive KYC checks is groundbreaking.

Moreover, Tradecurve Markets will enable users to trade all derivatives within a single account. This differentiates it from platforms like Coinbase, which primarily focus on cryptocurrencies. As a result, Tradecurve Markets simplifies the trading experience and eliminates the need for multiple accounts across various platforms.

Over 18,000 users have been onboarded so far, while its presale has raised $5.8M at this point. One TCRV native token costs just $0.025 since it is in Stage 5 of its presale. But Stage 6 and an increase to $0.03 will arrive soon. With its upcoming launch and potential for exponential growth, holding TCRV this week could provide you with 50x the gains down the road.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”