Top 3 Features Of The Airhome Series By Hitachi Cooling and Heating

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India is a leading brand that offers a wide range of air conditioners with innovative features designed to enhance user experience.

Recently, the brand launched its all-new range of inverter split air conditioners, the airHome series. This series includes highly advanced air conditioners with award-winning design. Top 3 features of all new air conditioners by Hitachi Cooling & Heating India includes:

iceClean Feature: The iceClean feature powered by FrostWash Technology is a unique function that cleans the coil of the indoor unit. This feature helps eliminate harmful bacteria, viruses, and other particles that may be present in the unit, leaving the air fresh and clean. It helps the user save on the service cost.

Xpandable+: This is an innovative feature that allows the outdoor unit of an air conditioner to automatically adjust or expand its cooling capacity as per the ambient temperature and the indoor load. This feature ensures efficient cooling as the ACs can increase their compressor’s rotation per minute from standard rated RPM according to the actual ambient conditions outside and load requirements inside the room providing better performance than other non-tropical Inverter ACs.

24m Long air throw*: The Hitachi cooling & Heating’s new airHome series ACs has 24m long air throw. This feature is particularly useful in large rooms, where the air conditioning needs to cover a vast area. The long air throw feature creates surround cooling effect, ensures even cooling and temperature distribution in the room, making it a comfortable environment for everyone. It ensures faster cooling and less energy consumption – applicable in select models.

In summary, the iceClean feature, Xpandable+, and 24m long air throw features are some of the innovative features that make Hitachi air conditioners stand out in the market. These features offer efficient cooling and heating, flexibility in installation, and clean air for a comfortable environment.