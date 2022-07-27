Top 3 potentially lucrative coins to invest in Mehracki (MKI), Solana (SOL), and TRON (TRX)

Meme cryptocurrencies have become very popular among cryptocurrency investors. However, meme tokens with clear use cases are a better option, and a new cryptocurrency called Mehracki Token(MKI) falls in this category.

To provide a well-balanced and diverse portfolio, we have also selected two other crypto tokens that have the potential to offer handsome returns in the future. Solana (SOL) and TRON (TRX) are the two other cryptocurrency tokens that could potentially yield great returns in the future. Especially Solana (SOL) is a leading crypto, and many new cryptos look for inspiration. Let’s find out more about these three coins and how you can build a robust investment portfolio through these three tokens.

Meme coin Mehracki is helping the tourism industry process quick transactions

If you are looking for a cryptocurrency token that could potentially moon in the future, then Mehracki Token would be an ideal choice. A contemporary meme cryptocurrency, Mehracki Token is available on presale, where you can purchase it easily and accumulate huge quantities.

The Mehracki Token has been designed to cater to the needs of the tourism and hospitality industry.Unlike other meme coins, which relied on social media and marketing for success with no use cases, the MKIToken is set to create an ecosystem that provides easy payment solutions for the travel industry and will help in promoting community travel and reward a healthy lifestyle.

Business owners will be able to process transactions quickly and without relying on third parties. Users will be able to pay in the MKI Tokens quickly and will save on expensive commissions for currency conversion charges. There will be no need to carry tons of cash while travelling. Travel industry partners will be able to reward users with the help of NFTs designed for providing personalized experiences. A reward system could also be established through these NFTs, which would reflect the miles collected by the user.

Moreover, the token holders would get the power to vote in the Mehracki community, which will be DAO governed.

As the tourism industry recovers after a two-year pandemic, the Mehracki ecosystem could help provide a much-needed boost for this sector. Very few cryptocurrencies are targeting this space, and the MKI token has an early mover advantage.

Solana NFTs surpass 3B Dollar in sales

Solana (SOL) is a strong blockchain ecosystem that is also among one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies currently. Powered by a Proof of History consensus mechanism, Solana’s system allows users to stake tokens for providing security to the network. This makes Solana far more stable than the current blockchains. Solana has come up with many interesting dApps, its NFT marketplaces are some of the biggest revenue generators. Solana NFTs have surpassed $3 Billion in terms of GMV recently. Solana (SOL) is used to pay transaction fees inside the network, and the more its system gets utilized the more value appreciation will be seen in the Solana platform. Solana could be considered for a long-term investment horizon.

35M Dollar transactions process after Fire Blocks adds support for TRON

Fire Blocks provides solutions for exchanges and brokerages. It helps institutional players and users to connect to every major exchange, OTC, liquidity provider, and trading venue. It is a high-powered liquidity solution for the cryptocurrency industry and recently announced support for the TRON network. A record volume of $35M in terms of transactions was quickly processed, as TRON was added to the Fire Blocks network. The Fire Blocks network connects 35+ exchanges, so users will never need to worry about liquidity.

With its priorities on ensuring customers’ happiness and becoming a feel-good cryptocurrency by focusing on the hospitality industry, the Mehracki Token (MKI) could potentially turn out to be a profitable investment and match up to crypto giants Solana (SOL) and TRON (TRX).

Learn more about the Mehracki Token by checking out this article by Mint

Join Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register