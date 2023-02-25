Top 30 Business Leaders of the Year 2023 by The Indian Alert

Here are 30 Business Leaders who built business empires, inspiring, successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in India; from different sectors and industries.

In these features, we chose them on the basis of different kinds of sectors and benchmarks, such as business growth, financial performance, innovation, human resource initiatives, corporate excellence, and others. They see tech development as an opportunity, not an obstacle. Rather than viewing the technology as a challenge, Leaders should look for a way it could further their businesses and personal outcomes.

1 Chander Shekhar – General Manager of Patanjali Ayurved Limited (Excellent Innovation & Development in FMCG Industry)

2 Dr. Muneer – Managing Director of Desai Electronics Pvt. Ltd. (Capacitors And Semiconductor Devices)

3 Mr. Shiv Kumar – Royal Ambassador of Asclepius Wellness Private Limited (AWPL) (Motivational Speaker & Life Coach in Direct Selling)

4 Chhavi Aggarwal – Founder of Moraze Cosmetics (Best Eco-Friendly Cosmetics Products)

5 Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal – Director of Madhavrao Scindia Public School & Group of Institutions in Bareilly – UP (Educationist of the year)

6 Charanjeev Malhotra – Director of Sant Engineering Industries (Social worker of the year)

7 Dr. Sanjeev Kumar – Director of India Net Books (Publisher of the year)

8 Swapnil Srivastav – Founder of Kidbea (Best Sustainable Kids wear D2C Brand)

9 Mohammad Hussain – Founder of Kidbea (Best Sustainable Kids wear D2C Brand)

10 Aman Kumar Mahto – Founder of Kidbea (Best Sustainable Kids wear D2C Brand)

11 Ayan Mandal – Co Founder, CEO of Fitlivs (Best Sports Tech Startup)

12 Simran Singh – Founder of Brandlytical Media (Fastest Growing Influencer Marketing Agency of The Year)

13 Pranshu Goel – Partner of Aethon International LLP (Enablers of Beauty and Healthcare)

14 Raman Kumar – CEO of Om Lifescience (Best Product of the Year – R-Pulse)

15 Asawari R. Jha – (Excellence in Digital Learning Leadership)

16 Dr. Sneha Bhoir – Owner of Ayush Hospital (Best Maternity & Women Care)

17 Aditya Shastri – Owner of Best Astrologer in Delhi, India (Best Astrologer in India)

18 Mr. Abhijit De – Proprietor of Banabethi (Agriculture Implements Manufacturer And Hi-Tech Horticulture Inputs Supplier)

19 Raman Kumar – Managing Director of Aryaman Detective Services & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Best Detective Agency in Eastern India)

20 Kim Sharma – CEO of Anksatva (Tarot Reader & Healer)

21 Shivanshi Bhutani – Owner of tarotbyshivvanshi (Best Astrologer and Healer in India)

22 A Srinivasa Reddy – Managing Director of Ambati Resource Solutions Private Limited (Digital Promotions for Branding & Search Engine for Information Sharing)

23 Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya – Independent Consultant (Lifetime Achievement Award for Exemplary Growth & Strategy Enabler)

24 Mr. R. Venkataramana – Chairman & Managing Director of Garuda Mart India Pvt Ltd (Award for Startup and Innovation)

25 Pankaj Vats – Founder & Business Coach of Business Atoms (Best Business Coaching & Consulting)

26 Anurag Chhabra – Director of Bevzilla Private Ltd (Successful Entrepreneur Of The Year)

27 Manish Sudhakar Buradkar – Managing Director of Mangal Sudha Concrete Crafts (Business Development Executive)

28 Surbhi Agarwal – Founder of the brand @mum_in_vogue (model, author, successful social media influencer)

29 Anmol Sharma – Owner of True Spell Services (Best Relationship Healer in India)

30 Rajeswari Maitra – Associate Director of Renascence Talent (For the Global Leadership and Sales)

Reference: The Indian Alert