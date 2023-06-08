Top 4 Crypto To Invest In Right Now: TCRV, BTC, ETH, and MATIC

Take advantage of the current bear market and invest in the top 4 cryptocurrencies: TCRV, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon, and grow your gains right now!

The current bear market presents an excellent opportunity for investors to buy low and sell high. But which tokens are the best to invest in right now and get high returns? Experts point to Tradecurve (TCRV), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC) as the best options.

However, among these four tokens, Tradecurve (TCRV) is the one getting all the hype, with investors flocking to its presale to join a revolutionary project that will uproot the trading world.

Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Down As Binance Gets Sued

The newest SEC lawsuit alleging that Binance has offered unregistered securities to users has rocketed the crypto market. Namely, it has caused many tokens to slump in value, and Bitcoin (BTC) is no exception.

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $25,692.27, marking a 4.09% decrease since yesterday. Moreover, this Bitcoin (BTC) price level is the lowest it has been since March.

However, experts say that this Bitcoin price level will most likely be temporary, expecting the Bitcoin (BTC) price to recover once the market absorbs the news regarding the Binance lawsuit. As such, analysts say that Bitcoin will have a healthy development in the long term.

However, experts believe that the Bitcoin (BTC) token will first fall down to the $25,200 price level before any upward momentum, leaving investors with an excellent opportunity to buy Bitcoin while prices are low.

Ethereum (ETH) Holds Steady

As Bitcoin (BTC) declines amid the latest Binance lawsuit, Ethereum (ETH) outperforms its competitor by 1.40%. Namely, despite Ethereum (ETH) also trading down, it is currently in a better position, although only slightly.

Currently, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,803.33, marking a 3.59% decrease since yesterday. Still, the Ethereum (ETH) trading volume surged in the last 24 hours, increasing by 74.38%.

Also, experts believe that Ethereum will experience a surge in activity as the gas fees on the Ethereum network have gone back to normal following the meme coin craze in May. This could potentially positively affect the Ethereum (ETH) price in the near future, making Ethereum a great investment that will bring returns.

What’s in Store for Polygon (MATIC)?

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the several tokens the SEC named in its Binance lawsuit, alleging that Poylgon (MATIC) is a security. As a result, the Polygon (MATIC) price slumped by 8.20% following the news, making it one of the most affected tokens by the lawsuit.

Currently, Polygon (MATIC) is trading at $0.82, continuing the red streak Polygon has been on since the beginning of the month.

However, experts believe the current crypto downturn will blow over once the market absorbs the recent news. If that turns out to be accurate, Polygon could experience a significant boom in the Polygon (MATIC) price. Otherwise, the Polygon (MATIC) token will continue trading red as investors will look to offload their Polygon holdings.

Tradecurve (TCRV) To Revolutionize the Online Trading Space as We Know It

Tradecurve (TCRV) is a hybrid trading platform that will allow users to leverage their crypto balances and trade stocks, bonds, options, forex, commodities, ETFs, and crypto, all from a single account. Additionally, due to its decentralized nature, Tradecurve will bring unprecedented real-world utility to the trading space, enabling users globally to trade across thousands of markets completely anonymously, with no KYC requirements.

As such, Tradecurve will combine the best elements of centralized and decentralized exchanges, challenging the likes of Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken, potentially emerging as a top-three global trading platform.

The trading process via Tradecurve is simple and fast. Namely, you only need to create an account with a valid email, connect their wallets, and deposit the crypto you want to use.

Additionally, Tradecurve token holders will receive many benefits, like discounts on trading fees, extensive educational resources, high leverage at 500:1, algorithmic AI trading, and copy-trading (where users can pay a subscription fee to traders with good success rates to copy their traders).

Currently, Tradecurve is in Stage 3 of its public presale, with its token trading at $0.015. Additionally, investors are hurrying to stock up on TCRV tokens right now as experts predict Tradecurve to rise 50x before it even lists on exchanges. And, seeing as the Binance BNB ICO started at $0.11 with BNB currently trading at $278, there is no telling how high Tradecurve (TCRV) will soar.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”