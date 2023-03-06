Top 5 Best CFA Coaching Classes in Delhi - With Ranking and Fees

As you might know, CFA stands for Financial Risk Management. This certification is offered by the CFA Institute, US. This finance oriented certification is valid across the globe and can help you get the job of your dreams in the field of core Finance.

Top 5 Best CFA Coaching Classes in Delhi

The demand for this certification is ever growing. All major Investment Banks, Portfolio Management Companies Funds, and other Finance related firms are in need of CFAs..

A CFA can have various roles in the finance industry, such as equity research analyst, investment banker, portfolio manager, risk manager, and financial advisor, among others. For instance, a CFA working as an equity research analyst would be responsible for analyzing companies, industries, and market trends to determine the investment potential of a stock.

Now let’s get to the point - To become a CFA, you must take a three-level of exams and complete 4 years of work experience in a financial profile. The CFA syllabus is indeed very technical and tough to understand if studied on your own hence taking classes is almost essential.

Here’s a curated a list of Top 5 CFA Exam Coaching Classes in Delhi:

1. QuintEdge

This institute tops the list of CFA prep providers in Delhi. It was established with a motto of ‘Intuitive Learning’, wherein every student learns what lies behind a concept, and not just mugs it up. They have been famous for their unique teaching methods wherein the learner is made to visualize the formula, for a deep understanding, which no other institute provides. They claim a whooping pass rate of 88% in their CFA prep course.

Faculty-

The head faculty, CA Yash jain is an Industry expert with rich experience in Valuation, Investment Banking and Corporate Finance.

Fees-

Rs. 25,000 to 30,000

2. EduPristine

EduPristine is one of India's largest accounts and finance training providers, with experience in teaching certifications like CFA, FRM, CMA, CPA and Financial Modeling. They not just help you with theoretical knowledge of the CFA exam, but also to give soft-skills training so that one can get a job in the finance domain. Although they don’t claim any passing rate of their students, their huge alumni base speaks for their results.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are freelancers, and CFA Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 26,500 to Rs. 40,000

3. Financial Corridor

If you have a knack for Finance and if you would truly want to learn from the experienced, then teachers at Financial Corridor are awaiting your presence in their institute. The masses do not recognize this very well, but those who have taken classes from them have given decent reviews for this institute and thus, this hidden gem has made it to this list.

Faculty-

Their head Trainer Mr. Keshav, is a CFA and an M.com graduate.

Fees-

Rs. 35,000 for each part

4. iPlan Education

iPlan is the oldest CFA preparation provider in India and hence is trusted by thousands of students. This institute has been awarded several times since 2010 for being nothing less than the best in preparing students for Finance Certifications. Although, the average pass percentage for CFA is 40% to 50%, and iPlan Education claims for pass percentage of 70% to 80%

Faculty-

Head faculty, Pravin Khetan is an FRM and CFA mentor with 5+ years of experience.

Fees-

Rs. 34,500 to Rs. 38,000

5. Miles Education

Miles is one of the institutes that are very well hyped, and all for good reasons. Miles is considered one of the leading Finance and accounting institutes in not just India but other parts of the world as well. Their most famous prep course is for the CPA exam. However, they recently launched CFA & FRM Prep Courses. Their major aim is to upskill students and professionals so that they are future-ready.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are CFA Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 40,800 for each part.

Conclusion

These are some of the best institutes that can help you with CFA preparation. Along with the institutes, some basic information about the course was provided above. This was to give you an idea of what you must be entering into.

However, doing a CFA course alone never promises a decent job; it actually makes your understanding deeper and enhances your knowledge about an organization's Financials. Although a CFA certification definitely adds points to your CV, you are more likely to get a good job with this certification after you gain real practical skills such as Excel, Financial Modeling etc. Above everything, your knowledge and abilities will take your career to another level.