Top 5 international study destinations for Indian students

Indian students studying abroad is not a new phenomenon. In fact, the number of Indian students studying overseas has consistently risen in the last few years.

Amrita Ghulati, Academic Head-IC3 Institute

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that 2,61, 406 students from India went abroad in 2020 and 71,769 in 2021. Also, the quest for an overseas degree at the undergraduate level has been gaining momentum amongst Indian students in the last couple of decades.

Despite India being an educational focal point since ancient times, more students fly abroad to widen their professional horizons. The choice to pursue higher education in international destinations is rooted in more heightened awareness of the quality, variety, and diversity of educational and work opportunities, affordability due to affluence, and other supportive development factors in the overseas education space. Overseas education allows students to achieve their full potential by allowing them access to the field of studies as per their niche interest, and providing them with a platform to work towards a fulfilling career. Most importantly, it is about getting pushed into honing life skills of decision making, adaptability, and cultural awareness, which can all add to one's personal and professional life in a desirable fashion.

Although students typically travel to various countries all around the world, there are a few destinations that are more attractive to students:

Canada

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data, 97.5 percent of international graduates who sought permanent residency in Canada were successful. As a result, they were granted legal status to stay and work in the country from January to October 2021. This makes for a favorable proposition for students who wish to consider relocation via the higher education route; the country offers numerous benefits for international students studying within its borders. For starters, Canadian colleges and universities offer plenty of specialized programs in healthcare, engineering, business, and I.T. that are highly competitive. Besides, one of the main attractions for students studying here is the availability of co-op courses that allow international students to pursue degrees with alternate terms of work and study and equip students with practical and theoretical knowledge.

Furthermore, apart from beneficial career prospects, the country provides multiculturalism and scenic landscapes, which add to its overall appeal. Moreover, Canada is known to possess a welcoming culture, unlike many places worldwide. These benefits, paired with the high quality of life, make Canada a top destination for international students.

Australia

Home to world-leading research-intensive Australian universities known as Group of Eight (Go8), Australia has been a popular study destination for Indian students. The Go8 universities have been a major draw for Indian students. These universities are known for being the most research-oriented of all Australian institutions, accounting for over two-thirds of all Australian university research efforts, research output, and research training. The Australian education system is similar to the Indian education structure of 10+2+3, which makes it easier for Indian students to adapt. The tuition fees for highly competitive courses is also 40-60% lesser than that of the U.S. and the U.K.

Additionally, Australian state/territory governments and education institutions also offer a range of scholarships. For example, according to the official Australian Government website for international students, Study Australia, the Australian Government has invested more than A$300 million in scholarships for international students. Thus, the scholarship availability coupled with the lower cost of education for the majority of courses without compromising the quality of education makes it an attractive option for many students. In fact, the up-to-date curriculum, robust infrastructure, and renowned faculty make Australian education impactful and purpose-driven. Students in Australia also enjoy a thriving natural ecosystem, especially the outdoors, and multicultural society is welcomed in the country. In addition, the professional culture promotes applications for part-time jobs and professional internships to prepare students for the real world.

United States of America (U.S.)

According to the 2021 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, the United States welcomed more than 914,000 international students from more than 200 countries, a 15% decline from the previous academic year. While many Indian students continued to study in the United States, the total number of Indian students in 2020-21 decreased by 13.2 percent from the previous year. According to the 2022 edition of the Q.S. World University Rankings, just under half of the top 100 universities globally are located in the U.S. Universities here, which are a mix of state, public and private universities, offer a plethora of diverse programs and course offerings, allowing students to maximize the options they have in pursuit of education. Students enjoy a flexible framework of education that enables them to customize their education in alignment with their aspirations. In addition, the U.S. offers both merit and needs-based scholarships and financial aid generously that make the transition to a new country more affordable for deserving international students. The country is a melting pot of diverse cultures; young minds get exposed to various races, ethnicities, genders, identities, and socio-economic backgrounds, which induces a sense of acceptance, equality, and strong social values. Aside from education, the U.S. also glamorizes a lively and vibrant campus life, which varies dramatically depending on location.

United Kingdom (U.K.)

The United Kingdom has a rich history of education. It boasts of some of the most renowned educational institutions globally, such as Cambridge University and Oxford University. Most professional degrees from the U.K. are recognized across the globe. They can be easily ported back to the home country, making it one of the leading study destinations for Indian students. Also, the three-year structured, specialized, pointed undergraduate programs appeal to the Indian student community who are used to the same back home.

Besides, the country offers scholarships to Indian students like the Women in STEM scholarships, the GREAT scholarships, Commonwealth scholarships, and many more. In addition to this, last year, Graduate Route (G.R.) was launched, which provides Indian students the opportunity of stepping into a job in the U.K. right after the end of their academic program at the postgraduate level. The proximity of the U.K. to India compared to the other popular international study destinations has also been a deciding factor for Indian students.

Germany

Germany, too, is one of the popular study destinations among Indian students. According to the figures given by Germany Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), at least 330,000 international students are enrolled at German universities. Indian students account for the third-largest contingent of international students in Germany. As most degree programs at German higher education institutions are taught in German, adequate language abilities are required to study in Germany. However, many universities offer programs in English, too, though learning the language will be critical for better adaptation. With the intense focus on practice-oriented learning, complementing academic teaching of the universities in Germany increases the employability of students post completion of their studies. Public universities do not charge tuition fees. Private universities' fees are still a lot more affordable than the U.K. and U.S. Germany also features a diverse culture and low cost of living.