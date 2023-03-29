Top 6 Best FRM Coaching Classes in Bangalore - With Ranking and Fees

Financial Risk Management, or FRM, is a globally recognized certification provided by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

This finance-focused qualification can help you secure your ideal job in the Risk Management field and is increasingly sought after.

Institutions such as Commercial Banks, Portfolio Management Companies, Hedge Funds, and other finance-related firms are constantly in search of qualified FRMs.

The primary responsibility of an FRM is to detect potential risks to a company's financial assets, earnings, or overall success and develop strategies to mitigate the impact of those risks. For example, consider a Bank that must determine whether to grant a loan to a specific organization. An FRM will play a critical role in guiding the bank through this decision-making process.

To become an FRM, you must pass two exams and acquire two years of work experience in a risk-related role. The FRM curriculum is highly technical and can be challenging to grasp when studying independently, making enrolling in coaching classes nearly indispensable.

The following is a selection of the top six FRM Exam Coaching Classes in Bangalore:

1. QuintEdge

This institute tops the list of FRM prep providers in Bangalore. It was established with a motto of ‘Intuitive Learning’, wherein every student learns what lies behind a concept, and not just mugs it up. They have been famous for their unique teaching methods wherein the learner is made to visualize the formula, for a deep understanding, which no other institute provides. They claim a whooping pass rate of 92% in their frm prep course.

Faculty-

The head faculty, CA Yash Jain is a certified FRM and an Industry expert with rich experience in Valuation, Investment Banking and Risk Modeling.

Fees-

Rs. 25,000 to 30,000

2. EduPristine

EduPristine is one of India's largest accounts and finance training providers, with experience in teaching certifications like CFA, FRM, CMA, CPA and Financial Modeling. They not just help you with theoretical knowledge of the FRM exam, but also to give soft-skills training so that one can get a job in the Risk domain. Although they don’t claim any passing rate of their students, their huge alumni base speaks for their results.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are freelancers, and FRM Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 30,000

3. Fintree

Fintree is a well-known Pune based institute for the preparation of Finance related courses such as CFA and FRM. They have detailed and high-quality courses curated for finance aspirants across the country. They provide detailed case studies and assignments to students, which helps them prepare better for the FRM exam. They not only prepare you for exams, but also help in placements and professional grooming.

Faculty-

The head Faculty, Utkarsh jain is both CFA and FRM with 5+ years of teaching experience.

Fees-

Rs. 24,000 to Rs. 48,000.

4. Mylogic

Mylogic, an Edtech company located in Bangalore, provides over 10 Accounting and Finance courses, including CA, CMA US, CPA, and FRM. Their FRM preparation course features live online classes totaling around 180 hours, 4 mock exams, and 3000 practice questions. They boast an alumni base of over 6000 across all of their courses. MyLogic's videos help students develop a solid understanding of risk management concepts, making it easier to ace job interviews in this field.

Faculty-

Faculty are subject matter experts in FRM preparation. Also, they’re easily approachable for doubt solving.

Fees-

Rs. 40,000

5. Miles Education

Miles is one of the institutes that are very well hyped, and all for good reasons. Miles is considered one of the leading Finance and accounting institutes in not just India but other parts of the world as well. Their most famous prep course is for the CPA exam. However, they recently launched CFA & FRM Prep Courses. Their major aim is to upskill students and professionals so that they are future-ready.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are FRM Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 40,800 for each part, which also includes Kaplan Schweser Training Material

6. Knowledge Hut

Knowledgehut was established to fill the gap in the IT training industry. Since then, they've broadened their offerings to include preparatory courses for financial certifications like FRM. Their immersive learning platform facilitates live, interactive sessions with instructors for more than 50 hours of instruction, plus additional resources like mock tests, notes, and question banks.

Faculty -

The instructors are industry experts who themselves have FRM certificationâ¯

Fees -

25,000 to 30,000

Conclusion

The above blog highlights the top institutions for FRM (Financial Risk Manager) preparation and offers a brief overview of the course to familiarize you with what to expect. However, completing an FRM course does not guarantee a high-quality job. Instead, it deepens your understanding and expands your knowledge of an organization's risk management and financials.

While an FRM certification can enhance your resume, gaining practical skills such as Excel, Python, and R is crucial for securing a desirable position. Ultimately, it is your knowledge and abilities that will propel your career forward.