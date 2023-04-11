Top 6 Best Makeup Artist Courses in Bangalore – A Detailed Guide

If you want to pursue a career as a professional makeup artist, and want to learn from the best makeup academies in Bangalore that offer quality education, experienced faculty, and placement opportunities, then you are in the right place.

In this blog post, we will share with you the top 6 makeup academies in Bangalore that are known for their excellence in the field of beauty and cosmetology. We will also tell you about their courses, fees, highlights, and admission process. By the end of this blog post, you will have a clear idea of which makeup academy suits your needs and preferences. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

1. Cosmup Academy

Cosmup Academy sits at the topmost position due to its unparalleled Makeup Education platform, with industry leading Makeup Artists offering unique one-on-one mentorship, monthly masterclasses, and business & marketing training (Which is not covered in so much detail in any other Academy!). Cosmup has an alumni base of 15,000 students from all over the world. From beginner to advanced, Cosmup offers a wide range of courses in makeup, with hands-on practice to help you improve and enhance your skillset. Furthermore, what sets Cosmup apart is its strong community of alumni who support the learners through their experiences. If you're looking for an innovative curriculum to equip yourself with makeup, hair styling or nail art expertise, then Cosmup Academy is your go-to place!

Fees-

The fee for their course on Comprehensive Makeup Artistry is around 35,000 INR.

2. MJ Gorgeous

MJ Gorgeous is a leading makeup academy in Bangalore and India that offers an extensive range of makeup services, certifications, and training. The academy was founded by MJ Shekhar, an award-winning makeup artist with over 10+ years of experience in the industry, who is passionate about creativity and women empowerment. They offer various courses for both beginners and professionals, including personal grooming, bridal makeup, and airbrush makeup, taught by industry veterans with international experience. MJ Gorgeous is ISO 9001-2015 certified. The academy provides job placement assistance to students and helps them build portfolios.

Fees –

The fees for professional makeup course at MJ Gorgeous Academy is INR 75000

3. Makeup Studio by Suu

Makeup Studio by Suu is another renowned makeup academy in Bangalore that offers professional makeup courses and services. Founded by Suu, a passionate makeup artist with a childhood fascination for makeup, the academy offers a diverse range of makeup courses in Bangalore, including bridal makeup, Film makeup, Self grooming, saree draping, and more, catering to individuals with varying levels of expertise and budgets. The highly skilled trainers at Makeup Studio by Suu provide individual attention to each student, ensuring a personalized learning experience. By enrolling in the academy, you can enjoy the benefits of customized courses that suit your specific needs and goals, as well as practical exposure and hands-on.

Fees-

The fees for their professional makeup course is estimated to be around INR 50,000

4. VLCC Institute

The VLCC Academy is part of the globally-renowned VLCC Group, known for its wellness and beauty services. From beauty therapy and cosmetology to makeup, hair design, nail art and spa courses, this academy will have you covered. Moreover, with a network of placement partners across India and abroad, as well as an ISO certification, affiliation with CIBTAC UK and an array of well-equipped labs, studios and salons, VLCC Institute is a good place to pursue a career in beauty and wellness. Along with providing comprehensive courses, they also provide dedicated support when it comes to career counselling and guidance.

Fees-

The fee for their certificate course on Makeup Artistry is around INR 50,000.

5. GlossNGlass

GlossNGlass is a prominent name in the makeup industry, providing makeup courses, services, and salon facilities in Bangalore. It was founded by the celebrity duo of Geeta and Dipanwita, with a vision to train aspiring makeup artists in the best techniques and trends of the industry. GlossNGlass offers a range of makeup courses in Bangalore, including basic colour theory, bridal demos, airbrush workshops, hair styling basics, advanced saree draping, and more. GlossNGlass provides its students with practical experience in exclusive classes, shoots, bridal assignments, fashion weeks, and more. By enrolling in GlossNGlass, you can benefit from an internationally certified curriculum to hone your skills.

Fees-

Fees for their course is INR 35000 onwards

6. Lakme Academy

Lakme Academy is a renowned beauty school located in Bangalore and is among the most popular beauty academies in India. The academy offers a wide range of short-term and long-term beautician courses, including cosmetology, makeup, skin care, hair care, nail art, and more. The academy has a highly qualified and experienced faculty trained by Lakme experts who follow the Lakme standards of excellence. With modern infrastructure that includes air-conditioned classrooms and fully equipped salons, the academy provides students with hands-on training and practical exposure. The students get opportunities to work on live models and participate in fashion shows and events, enhancing their overall learning experience.

Fees-

The fee for this course starts at INR. 40,000

Conclusion

These are the top 6 makeup academies in Bangalore that are recommended for aspiring makeup artists. They have different curriculum, fees, durations, and specializations to suit your needs and preferences. You can visit their websites or contact them for more information and admission details.

We hope this blog post has helped you find the best makeup academy for you. Thank you for reading and happy learning!