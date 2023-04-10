Top 6 Best Makeup Artist Courses in Delhi – A Detailed Guide

If you want to pursue a career as a professional makeup artist, and want to learn from the best makeup academies in Delhi that offer quality education, experienced faculty, and placement opportunities, then you are in the right place.

In this blog post, we will share with you the top 6 makeup academies in Delhi that are known for their excellence in the field of beauty and cosmetology. We will also tell you about their courses, fees, highlights, and admission process. By the end of this blog post, you will have a clear idea of which makeup academy suits your needs and preferences. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

1. Cosmup Academy

Cosmup Academy sits at the topmost position due to its unparalleled Makeup Education platform, with industry leading Makeup Artists offering unique one-on-one mentorship, monthly masterclasses, and business & marketing training (Which is not covered in so much detail in any other Academy!). Cosmup has an alumni base of 15,000 students from all over the world. From beginner to advanced, Cosmup offers a wide range of courses in makeup, with hands-on practice to help you improve and enhance your skillset. Furthermore, what sets Cosmup apart is its strong community of alumni who support the learners through their experiences. If you're looking for an innovative curriculum to equip yourself with makeup, hair styling or nail art expertise, then Cosmup Academy is your go-to place!

Fees-

The fee for their course on Comprehensive Makeup Artistry is around 35,000 INR.

2. VLCC Institute

The VLCC Academy is part of the globally-renowned VLCC Group, known for its wellness and beauty services. From beauty therapy and cosmetology to makeup, hair design, nail art and spa courses, this academy will have you covered. Moreover, with a network of placement partners across India and abroad, as well as an ISO certification, affiliation with CIBTAC UK and an array of well-equipped labs, studios and salons, VLCC Institute is a good place to pursue a career in beauty and wellness. Along with providing comprehensive courses, they also provide dedicated support when it comes to career counselling and guidance.

Fees-

The fee for their certificate course on Makeup Artistry is around INR 50,000.

3. Chandni Singh Studio

Chandni Singh Studio, helmed by the renowned celebrity makeup artist Chandni Singh, is the perfect place for anyone looking to learn from a trailblazing figure in the beauty industry. Boasting 15 years of experience in the artistry business, Chandni has worked with stars from Sonam Kapoor to Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza. Here you will be provided with a personalized learning experience and have access to products from brands like MAC, Bobbi Brown, NARS, etc. During your journey, you'll gain hands-on training and assignments that will hone your skills and help you thrive in this competitive field.

Fees-

The fee for their Advanced course on Makeup Artistry is around 75,000 INR

4.Jawed Habib Academy

The Jawed Habib Academy, founded by renowned celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his team of experienced professionals, is the perfect place to discover your true potential in the art of Makeup & hair styling. With courses ranging from basic to advanced, diploma to master's level, you will be able to master the fundamentals of cutting, coloring, styling and makeup. You'll also benefit from access to a fully-equipped salon where you can practice under expert guidance. Not only that, but you'll also receive placement assistance and career advice, helping you make the transition from student to professional.

Fees-

The fee for their diploma course on Hair and Makeup is around 50,000 INR

5. Blossom Kochhar College Of Creative Arts And Design

Blossom Kochhar College Of Creative Arts And Design is the ideal destination for those who want to explore their creative side. Offering an international certification, this college has attracted industry professionals from renowned brands like L’Oreal, Schwarzkopf and beyond. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, and comprehensive career guidance, students are deemed to have a well-rounded educational experience. From makeup artistry and hair design all the way to cosmetology and beauty therapy, you immerse yourself in an inclusive atmosphere of Blossom Kochhar College Of Creative Arts And Design.

Fees-

The fee for their courses on Makeup Artistry range from INR 50,000 to INR 1,00,000

6. Pearl Academy

At Pearl Academy, you can receive education in design, fashion, media, and business. From makeup and hair styling to fashion media makeup and professional makeup, they've got it all. Getting accredited by City & Guilds UK, an internationally recognised certificate, is part of their strong suite of credentials. They also provide networking opportunities like live projects, events, shows, and workshops held across India and abroad so you can gain invaluable experience. Put simply, if you're looking for a way to bring your career to the next level, Pearl Academy is the place to build your skills and get ahead.

Fees-

The fee for the certification course on Fashion and Celebrity Makeup is around 2 lakhs INR.

Conclusion

These are the top 6 makeup academies in Delhi that are recommended for aspiring makeup artists. They have different curriculum, fees, durations, and specializations to suit your needs and preferences. You can visit their websites or contact them for more information and admission details.

We hope this blog post has helped you find the best makeup academy for you. Thank you for reading and happy learning!