Top 6 Best Makeup Artist Courses in Mumbai – A Detailed Guide

If you want to pursue a career as a professional makeup artist, and want to learn from the best makeup academies in Mumbai that offer quality education, experienced faculty, and placement opportunities, then you are in the right place.

In this blog post, we will share with you the top 6 makeup academies in Mumbai that are known for their excellence in the field of beauty and cosmetology. We will also tell you about their courses, fees, highlights, and admission process. By the end of this blog post, you will have a clear idea of which makeup academy suits your needs and preferences. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

1. Cosmup Academy

Cosmup Academy sits at the topmost position due to its unparalleled Makeup Education platform, with industry leading Makeup Artists offering unique one-on-one mentorship, monthly masterclasses, and business & marketing training (Which is not covered in so much detail in any other Academy!). Cosmup has an alumni base of 15,000 students from all over the world. From beginner to advanced, Cosmup offers a wide range of courses in makeup, with hands-on practice to help you improve and enhance your skillset. Furthermore, what sets Cosmup apart is its strong community of alumni who support the learners through their experiences. If you're looking for an innovative curriculum to equip yourself with makeup, hair styling or nail art expertise, then Cosmup Academy is your go-to place!

Fees-

The fee for their course on Comprehensive Makeup Artistry is around 35,000 INR.

2. VLCC Institute

The VLCC Academy is part of the globally-renowned VLCC Group, known for its wellness and beauty services. From beauty therapy and cosmetology to makeup, hair design, nail art and spa courses, this academy will have you covered. Moreover, with a network of placement partners across India and abroad, as well as an ISO certification, affiliation with CIBTAC UK and an array of well-equipped labs, studios and salons, VLCC Institute is a good place to pursue a career in beauty and wellness. Along with providing comprehensive courses, they also provide dedicated support when it comes to career counselling and guidance.

Fees-

The fee for their certificate course on Makeup Artistry is around INR 50,000.

3. Lakme Academy

Lakme Academy is a renowned beauty school located in Mumbai and is among the most popular beauty academies in India. The academy offers a wide range of short-term and long-term beautician courses, including cosmetology, makeup, skin care, hair care, nail art, and more. The academy has a highly qualified and experienced faculty trained by Lakme experts who follow the Lakme standards of excellence. With modern infrastructure that includes air-conditioned classrooms and fully equipped salons, the academy provides students with hands-on training and practical exposure. The students get opportunities to work on live models and participate in fashion shows and events, enhancing their overall learning experience.

Fees-

The fee for this course starts at INR. 40,000

4. Ranjanas Beauty Academy

Ranjanas Beauty Academy, located in Mumbai, is a highly sought-after makeup school that offers an array of courses for aspiring and seasoned makeup artists. Established in 1997 by celebrity makeup artist and cosmologist Ranjana Bhalerao, the academy has trained over 10,000 students to date, and worked with high-profile including Bollywood celebrities. The academy's 2 month professional Makeup course is comprehensive and covers various topics, including skin care and analysis, basic to advanced makeup techniques, bridal and party makeup, fashion and ramp makeup, media and film makeup, airbrush and HD makeup, SFX and prosthetic makeup, portfolio development, and salon management.

Fees-

The fee for this course is INR 25,000.

5. Marvie Ann Beck Academy of Makeup

Marvie Ann Beck Academy of Makeup, located in Mumbai, is a prestigious makeup school that provides exceptional training and education in makeup artistry. Founded by Marvie Ann Beck, a celebrity makeup artist and educator with a decade of experience in the industry, the academy has trained award-winning makeup artists and catered to prominent hollywood oscar winning actors including Cate Blanchett & Hilary Swank. The academy's 6 Weeks certification course in makeup artistry covers various topics, including skin makeup, face shapes, eye makeup techniques, Lip Makeup, HD & Film Makeup etc.

Fees-

The fee for this course ranges from INR 50,000 to INR 1,90,000.

6. Faritas Makeup Academy

Faritas Makeup Academy, located in Mumbai, is a prestigious makeup school that provides comprehensive courses for aspiring and professional makeup artists. The academy was founded by Farida & Rita, certified makeup artists with more than 15 years of experience in the industry. Faritas Makeup Academy has trained over 5000 students to date and has worked with famous clients such as Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. The academy's 1 month professional makeup course covers Bridal makeup, Glamour Makeup, Fashion & Film makeup, Airbrush techniques & Lot More.

Fees-

The fee for this course is INR 95,000 (Subject to ongoing Discounts)

Conclusion

These are the top 6 makeup academies in Mumbai that are recommended for aspiring makeup artists. They have different curriculum, fees, durations, and specializations to suit your needs and preferences. You can visit their websites or contact them for more information and admission details.

We hope this blog post has helped you find the best makeup academy for you. Thank you for reading and happy learning!