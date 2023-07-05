Smart locks are becoming increasingly popular in India, as people look for ways to make their homes more secure and convenient.

There are a number of different smart locks available on the market, so it can be difficult to know which one is right for you.

Here is a list of the top 7 smart locks you can buy in India in 2023:

1. Delta M1 PRO Door Lock:This stylist and advance lock comes with a Seven-way unlocking design, so you can unlock it with a face recognition ,NFC , pin code, physical key, fingerprint, access card, or mobile app. It is also made up of high-quality materials and stainless-steel bolts to ensure top-level security in your home. M1 pro smart lock comes with Wifi inbuilt fully automatic lock unlocking system With two available colours .buying link https://deltahome.in/

2.Qubo ULTRA Door Lock: This lock comes with a five-way unlocking design, so you can unlock it with a pin code, physical key, fingerprint, access card, or mobile app. It is also made up of good quality materials and 3 bolts gives security for homes . Bluetooth inbuilt model come with red bronze colour. Buying link https://www.quboworld.com/

3.Delta k1 pro Door Lock:This lock is a great choice if you are looking for a with camera and door viewer option. It features a allow to check who’s at door from inside display also check from mobile app . It also allow fives ways to unlock with mobile app , passcode , key, card ,fingerprint .buying link https://deltahome.in/

4.Godrej Smart Biometric Advantis Door Lock: This lock is a great choice if you are looking for a biometric smart lock. It features a fingerprint sensor that allows you to unlock your door with just a touch.packed with almost space-age functions that are also simple to use. Advantis brings the future of home safety onto your door.

https://www.godrej.com/godrej-locks-and-security-solutions/Digital-Main-Door-Locks

5.Yale YYMI 70RB Door lock :

A simple push action to enter with Yale YMI70 Smart Push Digital main door lock. Featuring the new ONE TOUCH™ biometric scan for an even easier access. With the Yale Smart lock range, you can control your door from anywhere with your phone and enjoy the freedom while knowing that your home are safely secured.

https://yaleonline.in/

6 .Yale YDM 7116 Door lock :

Yale YDM 7116 gives user all the access capabilities securing and operating main door lock and works with Yale Bridge which enables user to open lock remotely from any location ,User-friendly interface to personalize your lock settings. Register RFID card, user pin codes, card keys & Bluetooth keys, as you want. Add a onetime user code for visitors like your parents whenever you are not at home to welcome them.

Ozone OZ-FDL-01 door lock :The OZ-FDL-01 Life NXT Plus lock is a top-tier digital lock with a sleek design and fingerprint access. The low-battery buzzer alarm provides an additional layer of security, alerting you to potential theft or tampering. The universal handle allows access and the auto-security alarm protects against any potential thefts.https://www.ozokart.com/

These are just a few of the many great smart locks available in India. When choosing a smart lock, it is important to consider your needs and budget. However, any of the locks on this list would be a great choice for improving the security and convenience of your home.

Here are some factors to consider when choosing a smart lock:

Security:Make sure the lock you choose is secure and that it has features to protect against unauthorized access.

Convenience:The lock should be easy to use, both for you and for your guests.

Features:Consider the features that are important to you, such as a keypad, fingerprint sensor, or camera, face id .

Budget:Good quality Smart locks can range in price 12,000 to 60,000 INR , Depend upon Features and quality .

Once you have considered these factors, you can start shopping for the perfect smart lock for your home.