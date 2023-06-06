Top Business Analyst And Digital Entrepreneur Abhinav Dwivedi Plans To Take Over The International Markets Soon.

He has gained exclusive clients so far and has been working toward marketing international brands in India.

Abhinav Dwivedi

The more we see a few individuals, especially youngsters making their mark early on in their careers, thriving off of their love and passion for doing things and reaching significant positions, the more we feel the need to hold more discussions around them, for the world to know their genius. It is the brilliance of these professionals, along with their strong work ethics, that often lead them toward glorious success and growth, inspiring many other up-and-comers across industries of the world. Serving as an inspiration for many such budding talented beings is a top business analyst and digital entrepreneur, Abhinav Dwivedi, from Ranchi, Jharkhand, who is now making his presence across metros in India and beyond.

At a very young age, Abhinav Dwivedi proved that success has nothing to do with one’s age, culture, background or any other factor. All those who are dedicated towards their dreams and goals in life are the ones who eventually reach their desired success, even amidst overly saturated and competitive industries. He chose to carve his own unique niche in the digital world, and for that, in 2017, he first started as a freelance graphic designer. Then he explored many aspects of digital marketing and the like and learned several new things, which made him realize his true potential and helped him immerse himself in the business side of things, becoming a digital entrepreneur and business analyst.

He has so far worked with many top brands for collaborations and has even worked as a talent manager for celebrities for shoots and more. He has gained 35 exclusive social media influencers as his clients, thanks to his commitment to the digital medium and their overall growth. He has also immersed himself in brand and business development, establishing businesses locally in Ranchi. However, now Abhinav Dwivedi plans to go beyond and tap international clients to soon take over the global markets.

The CEO of Fameroot Celebrity Management has many more goals to accomplish as a business analyst in the coming years.