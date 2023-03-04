Top Digital Marketing Agencies in Bangalore

Digital marketing services have grown exponentially with over 100 digital marketing agencies in the city.

According to ratings and research, Hirola infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Kinnect and WATConsult are among the top 3 digital marketing agencies in Bangalore, the details of which are given below.

Selecting the Right Digital Marketing Agency for Your Business

Every digital marketing agency in Bangalore will differ in terms of the services they offer, its size, strengths, pricing, specialisations, clients, and more. Therefore, to ease your burden, we’ve listed below a few tips that can help you choose.

Every agency runs differently. Instead of remaining in the dark, you’ll be aware of their strategy and reporting techniques if you understand how they work.

1. Hirola Infotech Solutions

Hirola Infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd, The Best Digital Marketing Company in Bangalore, India.

Hirola Infotech Solutions is a problem solver. Their imagination drives them to find creative ways to deliver the performance that gives your digital marketing campaigns a competitive edge. Hirola Infotech Solutions are proudly independent and they work as partners to their clients: sharing their values, flexing to meet their needs, and quickly responding to challenges.

Hirola Infotech Solutions is also an award-winning internet marketing company that provides goal-oriented advertising solutions. Their primary focus is to help businesses increase their client retention rate and maximise conversion opportunities.

Services Offered

1. Development & Design

Branding

Graphic Design

Website Development

Application Development

E-commerce Development

Package Designing

2. Insight and Strategy:

Research and insight

Strategy and planning

Launch strategy for startups

Digital marketing consultancy

3. Organic Marketing:

Search Engine Optimisation-SEO

Content marketing

App Store Optimization

Blogger outreach

Online Reputation Management

Organic social media Optimization

Pinterest Strategy

4. Paid Media:

PPC

Social media advertising

Amazon advertising

Native Ads

Email Marketing

digital PR

Others

5. Data & Analytics

Analytics audits

Google Tag Manager set up

Attribution

Hirola Infotech is a tight-knit and fast-growing team of digital experts, specialising in the latest development and digital marketing trends. Their team is experienced in creating high-impact digital solutions that get results. They work with brands & organisations across the world to develop digital products and creative marketing that supports their business goals.

With their expertise in digital marketing and their passion to help their clients, they have made it to the top of the list. To take off your digital marketing strategy contact them now.

Agency Highlights & Awards:

They’ve worked with over 150+ clients across 13+ countries

Spent More than 14.5M INR on ads.

Their agency consists of 30+ professional digital marketers.

Awarded the ‘Best Digital Marketing Start-up’ Award at India’s Tech start-up 2023.

Specialised in 360-degree Digital Marketing Services

Best among one of the creative agencies in Dubai.

2. Kinnect

Kinnect is one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies with branches in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Founded by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011, Kinnect is a tight-knit family of 350+ talented #Kinnectors. They’ve won many prestigious awards across the globe because of their persistent and exceptional work for many well-renowned businesses.

If you’re looking for a digital marketing agency that crafts innovative solutions that would not only charm your target audiences but also maintain a measurable impact on your business goals, Kinect is the answer to your worries.

3. WATConsult

WATConsult is a globally awarded digital marketing agency in Bangalore. WATConsult is a diverse group of people exceptionally skilled in the digital landscape. They craft result-driven narratives using data, art and experience.

WATConsult helps you set your brand goals and then bring to bear their experience in web, advertising and technology. It helps its clients of all shapes and sizes to grow, connect, unite and prosper, they facilitate conversing with the targeted customer and promote their brands.