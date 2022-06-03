Top Five Women Motivational Speakers of India

We all need motivation in life. We have aspirations, desires, and needs that we wish to fulfill. Some people are self-motivated and some need other external sources to achieve the same.

Whether it’s a corporate gathering or just another day in your life, here are some of the most influential women speakers who can motivate you to break the stereotype and help you grow your inner drive with their powerful spoken words.

Laxmi Aggarwal

Laxmi Aggarwal is an acid-attack survivor, social activist and a popular motivational speaker. Laxmi is known for her powerful motivational talks. In 2019, she was honored with the International Women Empowerment Award from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and UNICEF for her campaign of Stop Acid Sale.

In 2014, she received the International Women of Courage award at the hands of First Lady Michelle Obama. The movie Chhapaak is based on her life and stars Deepika Padukone in her role.

Priya Kumar

Priya Kumar is an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker and bestselling Indian author of 15 Inspirational Books. She has been motivating people for last 26 years and has worked with over 2000 multi-national corporates across 47 countries and has touched over 3 million people through her workshops and books. She is the only woman speaker in India to have done so. She is the only Indian Author who has won 42 International Awards for her books.

Priya Kumar’s 5th Inspirational Book, ‘I Will Go With You’ has been made into a web-series, The Final Call, which is now streaming on ZEE5. The Final Call starring Arjun Rampal, Jaaved Jaffrey and Sakshi Tanwar is a show that promises to change the way you look at your life.

BK Shivani

Awarded with the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskaar, the highest civilian honor for women in India, Shivani Verma, known as BK Shivani, is one of the most popular speakers in the world. She is a teacher in the Brahma Kumaris spiritual movement. For over a decade, she has empowered individuals from all walks of life in India, USA and Canada, UK, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and South-East Asia. Viewers have overcome mental stress, depression, addictions, low self-esteem and unhappy relationships, by taking personal responsibility of their emotions.

In 2007, a pay to broadcast television series Awakening with Brahma Kumaris was produced for the Aastha channel in which BK Shivani was interviewed by co-host Kanu Priya.

BK Shivani travels in India and abroad, appearing at charitable events ranging from the promotion of organ donation to parenting programs, as well as Brahma Kumaris events. In 2017 she was named as a goodwill ambassador of the World Psychiatric Association.

Pallavi Malani

Having trained more than 10,000 working professionals, Pallavi Malani is a top name in the corporate industry. She an author, blogger, a certified and licensed emotional intelligence coach, Master NLP practitioner, business coach, Mindfulness coach, and international business storyteller coach.

She is known for her impactful training modules and motivational talks. She champions the behavioural, cognitive, neuro linguistics and emotional intelligence science to help people and organisations excel. She inspires and encourages her clients to bring a change in their thought process.

Pallavi has been awarded as Women Leader by Passion Vista, Upcoming Indian

Author By Fox Prime, Women Leader by TiE, Transformational Women Leader Award by International Inspirational Women Awards 2022, Women Leader Awards by NMCBI.

She is invited as Keynote by various MNC like ICICI, Devyani International, No

Broker, Flip Robo, and Indian forums like Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CEDOK, TiE, KLE Group of Institution, SDM Group of Institution, Jain University, Rotary, IIT, Government of India and many more.

Vinita Bali

Vinita is a global business leader, who has smashed the glass ceiling – having held principal positions at corporate giants like Britannia, Coca-Cola and Cadbury. As a speaker at several industry and academic forums in India and abroad, she motivates female professionals to make a mark in the maledominated business community and energises young leaders to become top achievers.

Vinita brings a global and pragmatic perspective to strategy, marketing, innovation and operations, having worked across countries and continents, with responsibility for global and regional roles.

