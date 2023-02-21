Top Flexi Cap Mutual Funds To Consider In 2023

Investing in mutual funds has become a popular investment option among investors in India.

With their ability to provide higher returns than fixed deposits and other traditional investments, mutual funds have emerged as a preferred investment option for many investors.

Flexi-cap mutual funds are one of the most popular types of mutual funds in India.. Let’s take a closer look at the top flexi-cap mutual funds in India and how they can help you reach your financial goals.

What Are Flexi Cap Mutual Funds?

Flexi-cap mutual funds are mutual funds that invest in stocks that represent companies from different market capitalization categories. They are a combination of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. This allows them to benefit from the performance of all types of stocks while also offering diversification benefits.

Flexi-cap funds have the flexibility to determine the right percentage of allocation to each market capitalization category. This allows them to adjust their strategy according to the market conditions.

Advantages of Investing in Flexi-Cap Mutual Funds

Flexi-cap mutual funds provide investors with several advantages that make them a preferred choice among investors. Let’s look at some of the key benefits offered by these funds:

1. Diversification: Investing in flexi cap mutual funds allows investors to benefit from the performance of stocks from different market capitalization categories.

2. Higher Returns: Flexi-cap funds have the potential to generate higher returns than large-cap or mid-cap funds. This is because they can invest in stocks from different market capitalization categories that have the potential to generate higher returns.

Now that you know the advantages of investing in flexi-cap mutual funds, let’s look at the top flexi-cap mutual funds in India.

1. ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund

The ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund is one of the top flex cap mutual funds in India. This fund invests in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies, depending on market conditions. It follows a multi-cap strategy and can invest across market capitalizations to create a balanced portfolio. The fund aims to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments. It also has an experienced fund management team that has a good track record in managing multi-cap funds. The fund can be suitable for long-term investors seeking capital appreciation.

2. HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund is one of the top flexi cap mutual funds in India and is suitable for investors who are looking to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in a mix of equity and debt instruments to achieve the objective. It has a moderately high-risk profile and invests in large- and mid-cap stocks. The fund has been managed by Ms, Roshi Jain, and Mr. Priya Ranjan since 2022 and has seen impressive returns since then. Its three-year returns stand at 21.35% and five-year returns at 11.89%.

3. Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund

It is one of the top flexi cap mutual funds in India. This fund offers a wealth of experience and expertise to back the investors. Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund aims to provide long-term growth of capital and income. The fund has consistently performed well over a period of time (with 14.73% as 3 yr return and with 10.24% as 5 yr return), making it an ideal choice for investors looking for a flexi-cap mutual fund.

4. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is a fund that offers excellent flexibility when it comes to selecting the best stocks. It is a diversified fund that invests in both large-cap and mid-cap stocks, thereby providing investors with the opportunity to benefit from both growth-oriented and value stocks. The fund has a track record of consistently outperforming its benchmark index and its peers. Invest in Parag Parikh flexi cap fund direct plan as it offers several advantages and offers a range of funds to suit different investors’ needs.

5. Kotak Flexi Cap Fund

It is one of the top flexi cap mutual funds in India. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations, which makes it suitable for investors seeking a diversified portfolio. It has a broad portfolio of stocks across sectors and market capitalizations and has an experienced fund management team to make sound investment decisions. The fund has a good track record of outperforming its benchmark index and has the potential to generate good returns for investors over the long term.

Conclusion

Flexi-cap mutual funds are an excellent investment option for investors who want to benefit from the performance of stocks from different market capitalization categories.

Investors should consider their risk profile, investment goals, and financial situation before investing in any mutual fund. It is also important to do thorough research and consider the performance of various mutual funds before investing.