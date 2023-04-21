Top Promising Individuals in Alternative Medicines 2023

Alternative medicines have been gaining popularity in recent years as people look for more natural and holistic ways to improve their health and well-being.

As a result, many new brands have emerged, offering innovative and effective alternative health products. In this article, we will explore the top promising brands in alternative medicines for 2023, who are making waves in the industry with their unique approaches and commitment to promoting natural healing.

1. Monisha Rawat

Dr. Monisha Rawat has 25 years of experience in the pharma industry, is the founder of Monisha's Mantra and Global WeCare Foundation (NGO), Mumbai. She holds an M.Sc., M.D. (AM), and Masters in Sujok (Korean Drugless Therapy) and was directly trained under Prof. Park Jae Woo, the inventor of Sujok Therapy. She is also a consulting nutritionist, holistic counselor, life coach, ISA-authorised international lecturer for Sujok and Smile Taiji, and Sujok Diabetes specialist. She was recognized on World Women’s Day by Smt. Smriti Irani, listed as ‘Top 10 Influential Women’ in Cosmopolitan Magazine, awarded as a Rising Woman 2020 by International Women Excellence Empowerment Award, awarded as the ‘Best Performing Teacher ’ by the International Sujok Association, recognized in the Top 10 Doctors who are changing the face of Healthcare in India.

2. Vishnu Mane

Dr. Vishnu Mane is a seasoned 'Mind and Garbh Sanskar Coach' with over 24 years of experience in the field. He has created his own niche in the 'Mind Training and Garbh Sanskar' sphere and has trained over 2,00,000+ people across India on subjects like 'Law of Attraction', 'Subconscious Mind', 'Brain Development Techniques' and 'Garbh Sanskar'. Dr. Vishnu Mane has received numerous awards such as the Maharashtra Ratna, Sakal's Inspirators awards, and Garbh Sanskar of the Year for his exceptional work in this field. His Garbh Sanskar Challenge has reached more than 16 countries and has helped over 50,000 satisfied mothers relieve stress, anxiety, and other minor issues during pregnancy. It is a modern way of the ancient Garbh Sanskar that emphasizes not only the physical well-being of the mother but also her mental stability, creativity, and energy.

3. Amarjit Singh Narula

Amarjit Singh Narula, a successful Civil Engineer, faced a challenging 13-year battle with Ulcerative colitis, relying heavily on steroids and medications that took a toll on his health. However, his life transformed when he discovered the healing power of Alternative therapy systems. Inspired by an article on Energy healing in 1999, Amarjit explored various forms of Alternative therapy systems and became a licensed Acupuncture professional of the Government of Maharashtra. Co-authoring the book "Wellness with Acupressure & Colours" and hosting a daily show on the Aastha channel with Shilpa Khedekar, they have worked wonders for patients with complex health issues since 1999. Amarjit's mission is to empower people to recover using Alternative therapies in conjunction with ongoing treatment. Today, he is a happy Alternate Therapy Entrepreneur and a shining example of the power of natural healing systems.

4. Rajeev Prakash Mehra

Dr. Rajeev Prakash Mehra, the CEO of Mehak Wellness Center, is a highly experienced alternative therapist specializing in Bio-feedback & Radionics. With more than 36 qualifications in various traditional methods of diagnostics, remedial, healing, and therapeutic services, he has been honored with several awards including 'Gem of Alternative Medicines', 'Excellence in Research', and 'Man of the Year 1998'. Dr. Mehra's therapies work on physical, mental, social, and spiritual dimensions without side effects, and he is specialized in treating chronic cases of Cancer, HIV, Herpes, Hepatitis, TB, Women's Health, and more.

5. Richa Varshney

Dr. Richa Varshney is a highly experienced Naturopathic Doctor based in Lucknow. With 23 years of experience and an MD in Naturopathy, she is specialized in gastrology, spine-related disorders, sexual medicine, preventive medicine, and more. She currently serves as the director of Sambhav Naturecure Hospital and Research Institute. Her expertise includes a wide range of alternative therapies, including physiotherapy, clinical psychology, acupuncture, and mo