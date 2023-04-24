Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Top Resorts in Andaman and Nicobar Island

Top Resorts in Andaman and Nicobar Island

Updated on: 24 April,2023 03:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Have you dreamt in regard to picture-perfect places, romantic dinners, splendid sunshine, and beaches?

Top Resorts in Andaman and Nicobar Island


The Andaman Islands are a dreamland for your vacations as they are seamless for long strolls and wetting your feet on sandy beaches. Are you in the dilemma of where to reside in Andaman? Give us an opportunity to discover you. With so many options coming up every year, we are keeping track of what's good and pocket-friendly accommodations. If you haven't booked any resort on your own, then you have come to the right place. There are a plethora of hotels and resorts that offer a comfortable stay at Andaman. Wind away in this luxurious island resort and pamper yourself at one of these hotels offering a delightfully peaceful experience. Andaman is a place to be with your partner, friends, and family.


1. De Foret Resort At Havelock



Ahh, the De Foret Resorts; merely viewing images of this idyllic archipelago is enough to make your shoulders relax. Located off the coast of Havelock Island, this stunning Forest Theme destination is the perfect spot for a beach vacation, and its all-inclusive resorts are as spectacular as you'd expect from a top bucket-list destination.


De Foret resort is a heavenly resort for those in search of a peaceful holiday. So, make sure you don’t miss out on some of the great experiences and stay at a relaxing resort like this one, where you can enjoy timeless moments of transition amidst luxurious hospitality and unbridled pampering.

Why think twice? Make your trip memorable. Go ahead and book your stay now.

Location: No.7, Radha Nagar Village Swaraj Dweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 744211

2. Fortune Resort Bay Island

For a wonderful stay, book Fortune Resort Bay Island in advance. The gorgeous colonial architecture, white wood, layered wood artifices and the restaurant overlooking the sea will surely mesmerise you. If this doesn’t entice you already, then we bet the stunning views from this resort will surely do! Make sure you check out this property while considering your stay in Andaman at a place which covers all the aspects for a perfect and soothing stay!

Location: Marine Hill, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 744101

3. Sinclairs Bay View

Wake up to the sound of the waves and view the sunset at its horizon from this beautiful resort located in Port Blair. With lots of activities to opt for within the premises, a private beach and easy accessibility to the city, Sinclairs Bay View makes a perfect choice for an amazing stay in Andaman. Are you ready to stay at an enticing combo like a resort with your friends and family just yet?

Location: Corbyn's Cove Rd, South Point, Shadipur, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 744106

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK