Top Three Cryptos To Consider After the Bear Market: Axie Infinity, Decentraland, Kangamoon

The cryptocurrency market is emerging from a challenging bear market, giving investors an opportunity to identify promising projects. In this article, we'll explore three cryptos that have demonstrated resilience and potential for the future: Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), and Kangamoon (KANG).

Reasons To Consider Axie Infinity (AXS) After the Bear Market

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based game that has taken the crypto world by storm. The game allows players to collect, breed, and battle fantasy creatures called Axies. The Axie Infinity marketplace also features other games, making it a top project.

During the bear market, the Axie Infinity token managed to maintain its trading range and continued development. The project recently launched Homeland beta, a flagship land-based experience where users can gather, craft, and build their way to a more prosperous Homeland.

According to crypto experts, these developments will ultimately lead to a price rally for AXS when the bear market is over. In the next bull run, experts have projected that the price of Axie Infinity can rally above $10.

Reasons To Consider Decentraland (MANA) After the Bear Market

Decentraland (MANA) is a popular virtual reality platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy, sell, and develop parcels of virtual land, creating a decentralized virtual world. In this metaverse, users can interact with each other and build immersive experiences.

The Decentraland coin, MANA, is used for transactions within the platform. The project recently collaborated with Voxel Architects to accelerate a virtual motor show. As these collaborations yield products, the MANA coin price is bound to increase.

Although the price of the Decentraland crypto dropped during the bear market to $0.25, the token has already begun a recovery. Crypto analysts have predicted up to a 100% price surge for Decentraland during the next bull market.

Reasons To Consider Kangamoon (KANG) Above Decentraland and Axie Infinity

Another GameFi project with massive potential is Kangamoon (KANG). The project has been gaining popularity over its unique hybrid model of combining play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and the exciting meme coin sector.

The aim of the project is to create an ecosystem where enthusiasts will be able to monetize their gaming experience as well as interact with like-minded gamers. The P2E game is also highly acclaimed – putting players through a journey as Kangamoon, a lively kangaroo with a passion for boxing.

In this thrilling boxing game, players will engage in fights and participate in competitions to win in-game collectibles and virtual currencies. The collectible received during the game can be sold and traded on the in-game marketplace of Kangamoon, giving players a chance to earn more.

By combining two exciting sectors along with a strong community of meme enthusiasts, Kangamoon looks to claim the top meme coin position. Because of this, crypto experts are bullish about the ecosystem token. KANG is currently in the first stage of presale and is trading at $0.005 per token.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”