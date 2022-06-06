Top Three Websites for Symbols, Faces & Fonts

In today’s world, where text messaging barely exists anymore and the citizens of the internet are all about using emojis and GIFs to make texting interesting, there is another way that most of us fail to think of.

Symbols, faces and fonts are a great way to make your texts look quirky and fun to read. Imagine wishing your best friend a happy birthday in those plain old fonts!

We definitely cannot. And you shouldn’t either. To ease out your search for cool fonts, symbols and faces, we have found three amazing websites for you that provide a number of fonts to suit any situation. You can use them in your Instagram bio to make your simple bio look so appealing that your followers will definitely love it!

Using symbol faces in social media comments is also a great way to increase engagement. It is shown that users who comment on other people’s posts are more likely to gain visibility on social media, and there is no cooler way to get that visibility than by leaving a quirky symbol face in the comments that will not only help in gaining likes on your comment but will also help you stand out among the crowd.

Twitter is a place of endless possibilities; tweets get viral all the time, and content that goes viral stays forever. As Gina Linetti said, “If I die, turn my Tweets into a book.” Well, if you’re planning on following the same or even a similar pathway, you need to turn those tweets extra and add some pizzazz to them by playing with different fonts and symbols.

Here are the links to our three most amazing finds for free fonts, symbols and faces for you to use at any time.