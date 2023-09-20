Traders Union Shortlists The Top 30 Best Forex Brokers In UK

With a never-ending list of options, investors are in a constant struggle with which platform to choose.

The United Kingdom has one of the biggest Forex ecosystems in the world. In fact, the trading volume for foreign exchange in the country is among the highest globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The industry is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and many traders are interested in joining the market for this reason.

With a never-ending list of options, investors are in a constant struggle with which platform to choose.

In response to the growing calls for an unbiased review of participants in the space, Traders Union has just released its latest verdict on the Top 30 Best Forex Brokers in the UK.

Admiral Markets, licensed under the FCA, placed first among hundreds of Forex brokers evaluated during the period. The platform has been in the business since 2001, with a solid reputation as a reliable brokerage since its launch.

Roboforex placed closely after Admiral Markets, bolstered by its stellar stock Contract for Differences (CFDs) offering. It supports 12,000 CFDs and allows users to directly trade US shares for a minimal charge.

Next on the list of the best Forex brokers in the UK is IC Markets, known as the world’s biggest foreign exchange brokerage firm by trading volume. It offers one of the lowest spreads in the market from 0.1 pips, with low fees starting at $3 per lot.

Tickmill is well-placed in the ranking and clinched Traders Union’s trust as the cheapest Electronic Communication Network (ECN) account provider.

Last to make it to the best five is FxPro, which offers a wide range of Forex pairs. Equity indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and futures are also available on the platform.

TU experts have screened the participants based on its unique Traders Union Methodology which leverages 100 standard evaluation criterias across five basic categories.

The categories include the broker’s financial status, reputation of the company, availability of licenses and regulation, minimum deposit requirements, and customer service track record.

Traders Union is a trusted financial portal operating since 2010. Its mission is to build a space where traders and investors can easily access relevant information about the best brokerage companies in every period offering the most beneficial working conditions in the financial market.