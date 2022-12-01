Traditional Crypto Coins Have Crashed. Here’s How Alternative Crypto Projects Like Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Litecoin Can Fill Their Shoes

Not for the first time this year, Bitcoin (BTC) has collapsed in value. Ethereum (ETH) has followed suit, with a historically fast and hard crash.

Just like many other crypto crashes of the past, there have been winners and losers in the general downturn. Some cryptocurrencies have survived the turmoil remarkably well, due to their long-term value, the strength of their brand, or the untapped potential they represent.

In this article, we’ll analyse three such examples: Big Eyes Coin (BIG) , Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA).

These coins have either succeeded despite disruption or have paradoxically increased in value, even where their larger counterparts have not. Read on to find out why these coins are a great bet, despite the gloomy outlook for the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

Cardano: Banking on Brainpower

Cardano (ADA) was founded in 2017 with the goal of bringing about societal change through the power of blockchain technology. The aspirations of the platform are lofty: the founders declared that Cardano (ADA) aims to: “redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins to individuals.”

To achieve this, Cardano (ADA) as a platform ensures that it’s open and accessible to its community: token holders can participate in the operation of the network by voting on governance proposals, developing apps, and storing information securely, such as educational credits or business-related data.

It may be this open-source development, coupled with the platform’s philosophy of doing good with cryptocurrency technology that has allowed Cardano (ADA) to survive and thrive despite the recent downturn in the value of the major cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin: Smooth Sailing

Litecoin (LTC) was developed as an alternative to the mammoth blockchain currency Bitcoin (BTC). It was released in October 2011 with the purpose of allowing secure, fast, and cheap payments through a decentralised network, all while remaining simple for users.

As the ‘Silver’ to Bitcoin’s (BTC) ‘Gold,’ Litecoin was designed to be a lightweight, accessible, and easy-to-use platform that took the complication out of cryptocurrency.

The coin’s identity as an explicit alternative to the largest cryptocurrency of all has surely contributed to its continued success: if gold isn’t selling, maybe it’s time to look out for silver.

Big Eyes Coin: Presale Potential

Another cryptocurrency that has kept its staying power with remarkable ease is the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme token that focuses on its core brand identity of ‘cute’ being ‘currency.’

One of the key reasons Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still going strong in this bear market is that this coin is still in its presale. Cryptocurrency presales generate hype and buzz for the launch of a token, and this is certainly proving to be true in the case of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

The up-and-coming coin has already raised $11M in its seven presale stages so far. The power of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is in its potential - for now, this token seems safe from the rise and fall of the marketplace it will soon enter. Signs are good, however, the momentum this project has managed to capture will continue.

