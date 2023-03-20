Transform Your Smile with SAPTeeth

Crowns are the most common type of dental restoration. They are caps that are custom-made to fit over the teeth and their surrounding gums, bringing the teeth back to their original shape and size.

Are you tired of hiding your smile because of damaged or missing teeth? SAPTeethTM restoration offers a revolutionary solution to transform your smile and boosts your confidence. In this article, we will explore how SAPTeethTM restoration works and the benefits it offers to those seeking a perfectly natural smile. A dental restoration is any process used to fix damaged teeth and bring them back to an original level of health and strength. There are many ways to do this, each with their own benefits and drawbacks.

What are Dentalrestorations?

Crowns are the most common type of dental restoration. They are caps that are custom-made to fit over the teeth and their surrounding gums, bringing the teeth back to their original shape and size. Dental Crowns are commonly used to treat teeth that have been severely damaged or decayed and need to be restored to their former shape and size. One of the best teeth replacements used by Royal Cosmognathics in Mumbai is SAPTeethTM.

What are SAPTeethTM TM restoration?

SAPTeethTM are restorations used over an implant that acts as a permanent solution to restore damaged or missing teeth. The procedure involves placement of a small, biocompatible post into the jawbone, which serves as an artificial root for a prosthetic tooth or crown. The prosthetic tooth or SAPTeethTM is designed to fit in with your natural teeth by matching their color, shape, and size. This ensures a smooth and attractive outcome.

How does SAPTeethTM restoration work?

1. Consultation and Treatment Planning

The first thing you got to do to get that pearly white smile is to book a meeting with a top-notch dentist in Mumbai who knows their way around dental implant procedures. Don't worry, we'll have you flashing those pearly whites in no time! Let's get you scheduled ASAP and on your way to a brand-new grin! At the consultation, the dentist will examine your oral health, take X-rays, and talk with you about your aims and expectations for the dental implant procedure.

2. Implant Placement at Royal Cosmognathics

The second step involves the placement of the implant post into the jawbone. The post is made of titanium, which is a biocompatible material that integrates with the surrounding bone tissue. The dental implant procedure typically requires local anesthesia and can take up to a few hours to complete, depending on the number of implants necessary. Full mouth dental implants can be completed in single sitting. After the implant post is placed, the dentist with then immediately scan the mouth for designing your prosthesis. The procedure for scanning involves a 2-minute chair-side scan, after which the Teeth are created using CAD-CAM technology.

4. Prosthetic Tooth Placement

The prosthetic tooth or crown can be placed on top of the post. These crowns are made within few minutes after the designing of teeth is complete on Exocad. The prosthetic tooth is customized to match the color, shape, and size of your existing teeth, providing a natural-looking and seamless result. One the design and manufacturing of teeth has happened; final polishing and finishing is done by the Dental technician. The dentist then restores these crowns or bridges in patients’ mouth, on the same day.

Benefits of SAPTeethTM Restoration

1. Improved Appearance: SAPTeethTM offers a natural-looking solution to restore damaged or missing teeth, improving the appearance of your smile and boosting your confidence.

2. Durability: SAPTeethTM offers a permanent solution to restore damaged or missing teeth, with a success rate of over 95%.

3. Improved Oral Health: SAPTeethTM can also improve your oral health by preventing bone loss and preserving the integrity of your remaining teeth.

4. Improved Comfort: SAPTeethTM offers a comfortable and stable solution for those who have difficulty with traditional dentures or bridges.

5. Improved Functionality: SAPTeethTM restoration offers improved functionality, allowing you to eat, speak, and smile with confidence.

Is SAPTeethTM restoration right for you?

SAPTeethTM is an excellent option for those seeking a permanent and natural-looking solution to restore damaged or missing teeth. However, it may be more suitable for patients with compromised overall and oral health, low bone density and medical conditions. It is best to schedule a consultation with an experienced dentist in Mumbai to determine if SAPTeethTM restoration is right choice for you.

Types of SAPTeethTM at Royal Cosmognathics

SAPT.Resin: It is the most cost-effective crown for a short-term, temporary, and quick solution for your dental treatment. The life lasts for less than 6 months.

SAPT.MC: This is a technique-sensitive procedure that offers an even more polished aesthetic and longer wearing time of up to 2 years.

SAPT.HIPC: These are one of the strongest materials in the SAPTeethTM group. They have wear and tear of over 9+ years. HIPC also has great shock absorbable properties offering stability to the underlying teeth, implant, and bone.

SAPT.GN: The most advanced type of is SAPTeethTM technology, which provides a long-lasting solution in the field of Implantology and complete bridge restoration, as well as achieving total satisfaction for the patient.

SAPT.BioPEEK: It is the most physiologic material for a dental framework that is only surpassed by the nature itself. It is elastic, light, and thermally conductive material. Especially useful for patients with a strong bite, repeated prosthesis breakage, bruxism, and clenching.

Load SAPTeethTM vs Ceramic Teeth

Compared to titanium, zirconia, ceramic, rehabilitation with SAPTeethTM significantly reduces the peak load during eating. This shock absorbable property produces a positive effect for the patient and increases the durability of the restoration.

Conclusion

SAPTeethTM offers a permanent and natural-looking solution to restore damaged or missing teeth, improving the appearance of your smile and boosting your confidence. The procedure involves the placement of a small, biocompatible post into the jawbone, which serves as an artificial root for a prosthetic tooth or crown. The prosthetic tooth is customized and placed in patient on same day of the treatment by team Royal Cosmognathics.