×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: When we went to file missing complaint on Aug 15, they refused and said she’ll return, says cousin
Mumbai: Passenger bodies to talk to railway minister in Bandra Terminus row
Death on Goa to Mumbai bus leaves police puzzled
Mumbai: Did MIDC give Rs 185-cr contract to blacklisted contractor?
Mumbai: Three held for abducting and robbing men by posing as CBI officers

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Transforming journey of a Dharavi light boy to Dharavi Bank series Director of Photography Vijay Mishra

Transforming journey of a Dharavi light boy to “Dharavi Bank” series Director of Photography Vijay Mishra

Updated on: 29 November,2022 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

The adage of Mumbai being the city of dreams has in all honesty been the story of my life till date. I have been extremely grateful for having found my passion in the world of cinema.

Transforming journey of a Dharavi light boy to “Dharavi Bank” series Director of Photography Vijay Mishra

Vijay Mishra


A starry-eyed boy from a humble background without any knowledge or plan to commence the journey in the cinematic universe, living a life of passion felt like a far-fetched dream.


But the dream is all I had and the universe made it happen.  It all started at a very tender age when I entered the bylanes of Dharavi as a light boy at Jenni Cinelight hoping that one day the world will see these lanes through my eyes( read lens). Visiting the sets and carrying the weight of the lights/equipment and my dreams was an eventful experience. My raging curiosity and passion to learn on the sets garnered interest from the seniors who were kind enough to whet my zeal and teach me the tricks of the trade.

I poured myself into learning and the cinematic universe embraced me with all its might. Within 2 years I started assisting cinematographers and in 2011, I started my career as a cinematographer.

The industry has been kind to me and I have been able to share my vision through cinematic lenses for a multitude of national and international projects that were well received. Ex: Bunkar: The last of Varanasi Weavers won National Award for Arts and Cultural Film 2018, and Winds of Samsara- won the Grammy Award and Best Cinematographer Award for Tujhya Aaila ( Regional Marathi Movie) among others. Of late I worked on multiple web series streaming on MXPlayer like Raktanchal (1 & 2), Indori Ishq, and now Dharavi Bank. The journey from the light boy in the lanes of Dharavi to the cinematographer of Dharavi Bank has been nothing short of a dream come true. With similar stars in my eyes, honesty, gratitude in my heart, and love and passion for my craft, I will keep on fulfilling my dreams one at a time as I believe I have miles to go before I sleep.



https://vimeo.com/454862031


 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK