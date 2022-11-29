Transforming journey of a Dharavi light boy to “Dharavi Bank” series Director of Photography Vijay Mishra

The adage of Mumbai being the city of dreams has in all honesty been the story of my life till date. I have been extremely grateful for having found my passion in the world of cinema.

Vijay Mishra

A starry-eyed boy from a humble background without any knowledge or plan to commence the journey in the cinematic universe, living a life of passion felt like a far-fetched dream.

But the dream is all I had and the universe made it happen. It all started at a very tender age when I entered the bylanes of Dharavi as a light boy at Jenni Cinelight hoping that one day the world will see these lanes through my eyes( read lens). Visiting the sets and carrying the weight of the lights/equipment and my dreams was an eventful experience. My raging curiosity and passion to learn on the sets garnered interest from the seniors who were kind enough to whet my zeal and teach me the tricks of the trade.



I poured myself into learning and the cinematic universe embraced me with all its might. Within 2 years I started assisting cinematographers and in 2011, I started my career as a cinematographer.



The industry has been kind to me and I have been able to share my vision through cinematic lenses for a multitude of national and international projects that were well received. Ex: Bunkar: The last of Varanasi Weavers won National Award for Arts and Cultural Film 2018, and Winds of Samsara- won the Grammy Award and Best Cinematographer Award for Tujhya Aaila ( Regional Marathi Movie) among others. Of late I worked on multiple web series streaming on MXPlayer like Raktanchal (1 & 2), Indori Ishq, and now Dharavi Bank. The journey from the light boy in the lanes of Dharavi to the cinematographer of Dharavi Bank has been nothing short of a dream come true. With similar stars in my eyes, honesty, gratitude in my heart, and love and passion for my craft, I will keep on fulfilling my dreams one at a time as I believe I have miles to go before I sleep.

https://vimeo.com/454862031