Transforming struggles into passion: An inspiration from Tanweer Ahmed

Back when he was born never ever did he think what struggles life will be demanding from him. Just like the usual boys he also had a small lively life with family, friends, school, his passion and love for cricket. But the winds changed their direction and that is when he decided to take charge of his life.

The small town boy came to USA with big dreams in his heart. Despite having huge language barrier, cultural differences, He finally started working in California in food industry and after immense hard work he started a transportation company and through which he met federal reserve vice chairman and after sending him the proposal as to how they can revive banking industry. With the acceptance he got his 1st huge success of becoming one of the largest companies in 5 different states in the west coast side. He shifted his industry to food again with a bang and he added a few food chains to his portfolio like kfc and pizza hut. He believes, with loyalty, integrity and honesty no one can stop your success.

With a person being hands on, he successfully diverted towards the energy business when one day after having a look at his profit and loss statement which had a huge chunk of expense as energy. After inculcating all the experience and learnings of consultants and engineers he was finally able to open up an energy company. According to him Pakistan lacks in system and that’s why we as a nation are unable to succeed. Even after years of living in USA and excelling as a successful businessman his inner child playing cricket was present. He used to feel very ecstatic when he saw little kids coming out of their home to play cricket. So in order to satisfy his passion and love he built one of the largest cricket stadiums in USA which will knock opportunities for all the aspiring cricketers and potentially increasing the scope of International Cricket in USA.

His vision was not limited to these industries only, This Enthusiastic Person launched a medical aid program in Pakistan for hepatitis as he did not want people to suffer from this deadly illness as his mother did. Not forgetting his roots in Pakistan, He has established a great system for them to fight this disease.

His Mantra of a productive mindset is of a curious and motivated human, who is confident and maintains a positive attitude.