Transporting the Magic of Movies from Madurai to Los Angeles

Vigneshwar RB is an Indian filmmaker and producer. He has always been interested in the idea of movie magic ever since he was a child.

He would watch movies with his father in theaters around the city which served as his primary inspiration into the idea of visual storytelling. His key interests are in the field of comedy, animation, and virtual production. A computer science engineer by undergrad, Vigneshwar has worked on many award-winning short films such as The Story of an Artist and A Gentleman's Evening. His first stint with the entertainment industry started out as a production assistant with RHF Films in 2014 in Mumbai. He had the opportunity to see the industry veterans in action. This helped him to figure out the path he wanted to take. His knack for working with artists and technicians and managing large productions inspired him to pursue Producing specifically focused on understanding the advancement in the field of animation and virtual production.

He got selected to pursue his MFA in Film and TV Production at the prestigious USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles in 2019. It is a three years rigorous program where he focused his interests primarily in the areas of animation, virtual production and Producing. His first short film in the US is 'To Dad with Love' which took over the school by storm and went to many film festivals. Followed by that, he worked on his next short film 'The Gift', a Sci-fi drama which took his reputation around the globe by getting selected in film festivals such as Malibu Film Festival, Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Amsterdam Lift-Off Film Festival, Silicon Beach Film Festival, Beverly Hills Film Festivals etc.,

Followed by that, his pitch for a short film project titled 'Get Kissed or Die Brian' got selected by a panel of filmmakers under the USC 546 Advanced Shorts Film Category and was funded entirely by the school. The short went on to premiere in First Looks Film Festival in 2021.

Vigneshwar has worked on multiple live action, animation and virtual production short films during his tenure at USC. He has also worked for Aggregate Entertainment, Mandalay Sports Media, and Rogue Initiative Studios, all based in Los Angeles. His recent credits include working as a Production Coordinator on Season 4 of 'The Orville' in Hulu. He has a constant learning enthusiastic ability in the ever evolving field of Virtual Production and the production of films in general. With Covid lockdowns, the industry’s ways of producing content has significantly changed. His main focus as a producer is primarily the safety of the crew members which leads them to creatively express themselves in their respective positions. He is currently producing an Epic Mega Grant Winning project titled 'Lightfall’. It is scheduled to release in late 2023. With his work, Vigneshwar hopes to educate and inspire fellow artists and filmmakers from around the world. His hobbies include reading, hiking, listening to music, and volunteering activities at education camps.

His Instagram account is http://www.instagram.com/rbvigneshwar

