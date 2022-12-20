Travel Ideas for Long Weekend in 2023

The new year is drawing closer. And, as you may be planning your new resolutions, you may also be looking forward to the new holiday list and long weekends in 2023.

Well, let us tell you, 2023 is sure to put a massive smile on your face as it has many long weekends, which means you have plenty of opportunities to travel and explore new places you have always wanted to explore.

The extra few days of holidays on the long weekends are a great way to escape the mundane, whisk off to a new place, get new experiences, and refresh our minds. So, we bring you a complete list of long weekends in 2023 and the best weekend gateways worth exploring.

January 26th to January 29th

January 26th (Thursday) – Republic Day

January 27th (Friday) – Take a leave

January 28th and 29th (Saturday and Sunday) – Weekend

So, the first month of the year has a long weekend, and you can utilise the four days to enjoy a peaceful holiday at your favourite destination. But if you are looking for some travel ideas for the long weekend 2023 in January, we recommend planning a trip to Kutch, Gujarat.

It is a great time to go to Kutch as you can witness the Rann Utsav, the colourful culture of Gujarat, explore the great white desert, and indulge in some delicious Gujarati food. Also, the weather in Kutch in January is cool and pleasant, allowing you to explore nearby places comfortably and have a great holiday!

March 8th to March 12th

March 8th (Wednesday) – Holi

March 9th and 10th (Thursday and Friday) – Take a day off

March 11th and 12th (Saturday and Sunday) – Weekend

March signals the start of the summer season in most parts of the country. It is the best time to plan a holiday and go to a place where you can cool off and have a peaceful time amidst nature. If you are still looking for the best places to travel in 2023 in March, we recommend planning a trip to Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Being a hill town, the weather here is pleasant while the rest of the country reels under the scorching sun. Not to mention, Manali has plenty of tourist spots that you can explore on your short trip and have a wonderful weekend getaway.

You can make your trip to Manali even better by booking your stay at Club Mahindra White Meadows or Club Mahindra Snow Peaks. These resorts are rated among the best and most premium resorts in Manali. Located high in the hills, these resorts enrich your holiday experience in every way possible.

April 4th to April 9th

April 4th (Tuesday) – Mahavir Jayanti

April 5th and 6th (Wednesday and Thursday) – Take a day off

April 7th (Friday) – Good Friday

April 8th and 9th (Saturday and Sunday) – Weekend

There is nothing like taking a mid-year break and going on a lovely family holiday. If you are looking for long weekend travel ideas, we have your back. As the schools remain shut, your kids will love going to a new place, and we recommend planning a holiday to Ooty.

This quaint hill town in Tamil Nadu is a perfect spot to spend a relaxing holiday amidst nature. Also, there are plenty of things to do for everyone in the family. Make sure that and your kids taste the local homemade chocolates in Ooty, they are utterly delicious and will make your memories of the trip sweeter!

June 29th to July 2nd

June 29th (Thursday) – Bakri Eid

June 30th (Friday) – Take a day off

July 1st and 2nd (Saturday and Sunday) – Weekend

During this 4-day long weekend, you can escape to someplace peaceful and get away from the city humdrum. We recommend planning a holiday to Goa. In June and July, Goa does not have the usual buzz, and there are not many tourists around, making it an ideal spot to enjoy a peaceful holiday.

You can explore all the famous and lesser-known places comfortably, sans the crowd. Also, the weather during this period is cool and pleasant, with occasional showers. So, we hope your travel destinations for 2023 in June are sorted! While visiting Goa in June/July, include the stunning Doodh Sagar waterfalls in your itinerary.

September 28th to October 2nd

September 28th (Thursday) – Milad un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad

September 29th (Friday) – Take a day off

September 30th and October 1st (Saturday and Sunday) – Weekend

October 2nd (Monday) – Gandhi Jayanti

As we come close to the end of the year, if you have still not taken a holiday, this could be the best time to do it. If you are running out of travel ideas for a long weekend, we recommend planning to the stunning Andaman Islands.

This tropical paradise is a haven for beach lovers. Boasting some of the best beaches in the world, Andaman is the best place in India to get some much-needed Vitamin SEA and chill your feet as you let the sound of the waves and the cool breeze make you forget about all the worries in life.

October 21st to October 24th

October 21st and 22nd (Saturday and Sunday) – Weekend

October 23rd (Monday) – Maha Navami

October 24th (Tuesday) – Dussehra

Dussehra is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. While the entire country celebrates the victory of good over evil, the celebrations and festivities in Kolkata and North East are no match. We recommend planning a holiday to the northeast, like Shillong or Gangtok.

The unmatched beauty of the northeast and the festive vibe during Dussehra is sure to give you a memorable holiday experience.

So, there you go, you have the list of long weekends in 2023 and the best places to visit on these holidays. Mark the days on the calendar, and head off to your favourite destination.