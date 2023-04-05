Travelwithvickzee: A Mumbai Travel Blogger Who Never Gave Up on His Dreams

Vikram used to commute from Virar to Churchgate for his work.

Vikram Rajpurohit, popularly known as Travelwithvickzee, is a Mumbai-based travel blogger and content creator who has gained a reputation for his informative and engaging videos about exploring the city. However, Vikram's success didn't come easy, and his journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and creativity.

Growing up in the chawls of Mumbai, Vikram faced many challenges, including financial difficulties that made it difficult to pursue his studies. However, he never gave up on his dreams, and after completing his studies in 2016, he did internships and later worked in different industries to gain knowledge and hands-on experience.

Vikram used to commute from Virar to Churchgate for his work. While commuting, he noticed a common problem faced by travelers in Mumbai - the lack of quality information about traveling in the city and nearby areas. He decided to use his passion for travel and videography to create informative videos that could help people navigate through the city and started his journey as an Instagram content creator. As Vikram continued to create more videos, his followers grew, and he became a well-known Mumbai travel influencer and content creator. His content gained popularity, and he was eventually able to collaborate with Yatri Railways and LBB Mumbai as a content creator.

What sets Vikram apart is his unwavering dedication to his craft and his commitment to helping others. Through his videos, he provides practical information about transportation in Mumbai while also showcasing the city's unique culture and attractions. His passion for his work is evident in every video he creates, and it's what has helped him build a genuine community of followers who appreciate his creativity and authenticity. Vikram's story is an inspiration for anyone who has faced challenges in pursuing their dreams. His message is clear: be consistent, never give up on your dreams, and do what you love without worrying about what others may say. With hard work and determination, anything is possible.

In a world where social media influencers are a dime a dozen, Travelwithvickzee stands out as a shining example of what can be achieved through creativity, passion, and hard work. Vikram's story is a reminder that success is not just about talent or luck, but also about the willingness to overcome obstacles and the drive to pursue your dreams no matter what.