Treat your sweet tooth with scrumptious delectables from Madhya Pradesh's premium bakery Bake-N-Shake

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, promotion party or just a friend’s night out, no celebration can ever be complete with a feast followed by sweet delectables.

From apple pies to red velvet cakes to dense chocolate cakes to cookies, everyone has a sweet tooth that deserves to enjoy the world's finest confectioneries.

Are you looking for a bakery that can cater to all your sweet tooth needs in Madhya Pradesh? Fret no more, we have you covered. Bake-N-Shake is your one-stop destination for premium quality cakes, chocolates, muffins, cookies, macaroons, marble cake and so much more. The bakery was founded in 2004 and ever since, Bake-N-Shake has found happy customers in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.

But don't get too sad about the bakery not being in your town as the founders are now preparing to open a bakery all over the country. The men behind this successful venture are Sanjay Talreja, Bharat Talreja, Goldy Talreja, and Vinod Talreja.

Their love and passion for serving premium confectionary products urged them to open their first bakery. Bake-N-Shake now has 2 outlets in Bhopal, one in Indore and another in Gwalior.

Apart from the confectionaries and bakery dishes, Bake-N-Shake also has a restaurant that allows you to enjoy their finest dishes that are freshly made with high-quality ingredients and ensure freshness in every bite. Not just the food, the ambience also boasts comfortable seating, mood lighting, and a menu filled with some of the finest delectables.

One of the best things available at this reputed bakery is the new flavours of cream rolls. While we relished vanilla cream rolls for most of our childhood, Bake-N-Shake boasts of making this nostalgic moment even sweeter with various other flavours including Butter, Butter Scotch, Black Current, and chocolate dip cream rolls.

âWhile Bake-N-Shake delivers their specially crafted goodies all over India, you can make the most of their scrumptious dishes by visiting the bakery in Madhya Pradesh.

Go on and check out the wide-range variety on www.bakenshake.in