Trekker Dr. Shobha Devi Nakkana Defies Odds, Scales Ebc, Wins Beauty Pageants To Inspire Gens

Dr. Shobha Devi Nakkana

While we have all heard of professionals who have carved a niche for themselves in their vocation, it is extraordinary for an individual to prove their mettle across different fields and inspire generations. Dr. Shobha Devi Nakkana is one such dynamic personality who has scaled many heights to touch the ambit of various disciplines. Dr. Shobha Devi Nakkana is a diabetes and obesity specialist, International researcher, Mrs India 2019, trekker, social contributor, and above all, a great daughter and mom.

Tryst to be best

She was a bright student who excelled in academics. After finishing her schooling from Prestigious Rosary Convent School, she went on to pursue medical profession contrary to her interests in journalism to fulfill her father's wish. She ranked 8th in the Medical Entrance Examination and got enrolled in the Osmania Medical College. She went ahead and pursued masters in diabetes following a postgraduate in obesity from University of Wales, UK. She also pursued 3 postgraduate diplomas in Mother and Child Health, Geriatric medicine and Health and hospital administration respectively. With a stunning education background, she worked for 20 years as a doctor in the UK before returning back to India. She did endless research in her field, attended conferences and presented her work before top researchers in the world.

In 2019, she presented her Diabetes Research before the International Diabetes Federation Conference in Korea. She has created a place for herself in this domain, making India proud. She believes that the Indian medical system will reach new heights in innovative treatments. Currently, she practices at her clinic located in Secunderabad.

BEAUTY PAGEANTS AND WINNING MRS INDIA 2019

It was her zeal and sheer confidence that led her to achieving success in every field she entered. Her talent was restricted not only to medicine, but also her excellent personality won her Mrs India 2019, bringing the first Mrs India crown to Telangana. One must note that she did all this while still working as a doctor and striking a perfect balance between the two. She has also won several beauty pageants and once again, made India proud. She participated in the 2020 Mrs India Telangana Auditions as one of the judges. For her valuable social work, she also received the prestigious DR A.P.J Abdul Kalam Award. A highly sought after model she is also the Brand Ambassador for Nari Lakshya Sadana - a foundation that works for Women’s welfare. She was the special guest at V Vogues, A jury for top model India awarded with the Dynamic Lady legend Award, International Glory Award.

Her fascination with Nepal and its beauty brought her to the beautiful mountains of Nepal in May. She was amazed by the utter serendipity and beautiful sights of Nepal. The Sherpa Community with their expert knowledge of the Mountains, work hard to facilitate trekkers to climb safely, seeing their hospitality and hardworking selfless services she made donations for the welfare of the Sherpas.

At the age of 68, Dr. Shobha is the oldest Indian woman to trek to EBC. She is the first Mrs India crown winner to trek to EBC and stay there and the first National Beauty Pageant winner Worldwide to trek to EBC and stay there as well.

She stayed the night at the highest base camp (8k- EBC). She rightly said, 'If the Beauty of the Mountains Can Be Preserved, Nepal Will Become a Tourist Destination in the World'.

Her personality and achievements make her a role model for the women in India to inspire them to be the best in every field. She has worked and excelled in every field, be it academics, beauty pageants, Modelling, trekking etc.

Women like her motivate every other woman in India to follow their hearts and do the best in every field. Her passion and spirit even at this age truly makes her a social icon. She is a woman with a heart of gold for she is not only uplifting herself, but society in general.