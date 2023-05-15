Trichologist Dr Vinod Sonawane bestowed with the best hair transplant surgeon Award by CM Eknath Shinde at Lokshahi Samman Event in Mumbai

Dr. Vinod Sonawane is setting new standards in the field of hair transplant surgery in India by making it affordable, comfortable, and pain-free for patients. Together with his dedicated team at Bloom Hair Transplant Clinic, they maintain high-quality results.

Recently, he was bestowed with the prestigious Lokshahi Samman Award 2023 at an award function in Mumbai by the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde. Dr. Sonawane is renowned globally for providing incredibly natural dense hairlines and extensive coverage and has decades of experience that is worth consulting.

The top hair transplant surgeon and Trichologist in Mumbai expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the organising committee for this prestigious recognition. He said, “I am grateful for this honor, and would like to dedicate this award to my team at Bloom Hair Transplant Clinic. I feel privileged that I am able to make a significant difference in people's lives through hair restoration. He further stated that his hair transplant clinic in Mumbai is counted among the best as it provides with an honest appraisal and best care to his patients. Rather than telling them what the client wants to hear, they guide them with what one needs to hear. Overall, our aim is to help each of our visiting client regain their confidence and self-esteem.”

In a ferociously competitive hair transplant market where a whole gamut of players is operating, including some dodgy “backyard” operator, finding a full-fledged, highly trained professional with decades of experience can be difficult. A few committed professionals, such as Dr. Vinod Sonawane, have worked tirelessly to achieve the vision of offering high-quality hair transplant services to his patients, along with promoting the truth and integrity of the hair loss treatment industry.

The Director of Bloom, a hair transplant clinic, offers cutting-edge hair restoration services to his patients. Due to his remarkable artistic ability and skill, Dr. Sonawane has gained immense popularity among hair transplant patients worldwide. His clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art systems and equipment that are at par with international techniques like FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) to transform the appearance of patients.

Bloom Hair Transplant Clinic has emerged as the leading hair transplant clinic in Maharashtra, with a success rate of nearly 100%. Dr. Vinod Sonawane has done over 5000+ procedures, giving his patients significant hair growth and improved self-confidence.