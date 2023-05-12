Trillaso Media Network Bags The Digital And Pr Mandate For Aeronot Perfumes

Independent creative agency - Trillaso Media Network has bagged the digital media mandate for Aeronot, a renowned fragrance house that is already the talk of the town. The mandate will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the collaboration, the overall mandate entails social media marketing, branding, community building, SEO, performance marketing, campaign strategy while maintaining the press and media relations.



Saurabh Madan, Chief marketing officer, Trillaso Media Network said, ‘’ We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen to partner with Aeronot to build the brand and the business. Our agency has been doing some great work in the fragrance space. This is another milestone that we have successfully crossed with our creative and innovative approach.



Akshay Raina, Founder, Aeronot said, ‘’Each fragrance at Aeronot is built around a story, a theme, a memory, or an emotion captured. Our innovative offerings will be represented through highly creative digital strategies and we are glad to have partnered with Trillaso Media Network, as they follow the philosophy of thinking new and leveraging the creative nuances to deliver highly compelling digital innovations.''



Abhishek Raina, Founder, Aeronot said, ‘’I’m thrilled to have found the team at Trillaso Media Network - they are young, driven and performance oriented towards the work they do. “



Vipasha Sharma, Content Lead, Trillaso Media Network, said, ‘’We are beyond excited to work with a brand like Aeronot. We truly believe in their product line and vision of promoting the vibrant themes attached to each scents to help customers visualise the experience of wearing the perfumes.



Kanish Jain, Media Buyer, Trillaso Media Network, said, ‘’ We are delighted to partner with a visionary brand like Aeronot and are looking forward to making significant contributions towards strengthening its online presence by highlighting the clean & conscious ingredients that are relevant for all age groups.



Isha Mehta, Senior Strategist, Trillaso Media Network, said, ‘’We are excited and proud to be associated with Aeronot, which has earned a reputation for their stunning discovery sets. Our extensive experience in media, marketing and communication will surely assist them in achieving their business goals.