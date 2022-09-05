Triple Your Investment With Adirize DAO, Bitcoin, and The Sandbox

Over the last couple of years, cryptocurrency has grown from a novel idea that did not rely on centralized government policies to a stable source of income for many holders. With the launching of altcoins, too many to count, the opportunities for investors to triple their investments have also multiplied.

Adirize DAO (ADI) is a novel type of crypto coin with a dedicated protocol serving as a reserve to maintain price stability. The currency will give holders a much better chance of gaining, even when the chips are down.

Adirize DAO (ADI)- The DeFi “Stable” Coin

While the crypto industry hinges on decentralization, certain factors make some projects remain reliant on external reserves. Without a central authority, price regulators are not fully developed and hence the reoccurring crypto winter.

To solve this issue, stablecoins were introduced. The problem came when they had to rely on reserves. Even with the new algorithm stablecoins, the tie to fiat currency poses a potential risk should the fiat currency government choose to pass censorship regulations.

Adirize DAO solves this issue with ADI, a non-pegged stablecoin suited for everyday transactions without reliance on fiat currency. For this reason, ADI, more than any other coin in the market, has the chance to enjoy every benefit cryptocurrency offers.

In turn, the benefits are given to holders with myriad investment tripling options. They can decide to stake ADI and earn sADI for every coin or provide liquidity. However, holding a coin with so much potential will multiply the holder’s portfolio quickly.

How to Buy Adirize DAO (ADI) Coin

There are three easy steps to get the ADI stablecoin-

One

Get a compatible wallet and choose a crypto you will convert to ADI. It is advisable to choose from popular options like BTC, ETH, Tether, DOGE, SOL, and SHIB.

Two

Create an account and connect your wallet. You’ll be able to create a presale account on the website.

Three

Convert and buy ADI coins.

There are bonus offerings for the popular coins and tokens, as much as 17%. You’ll also get extra for buying during presale and more when you refer a friend.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) has remained the most sought-after cryptocurrency in the market, as most traders prefer to buy the first-generation crypto coin over other altcoins.

With a recorded value of over 100 million% in investments since launch, it has earned an unseated place as the cryptocurrency with the highest chance of maximum returns.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Metaverse tokens have a spot for cryptocurrencies to triple investments, especially with The Sandbox’s (SAND) impressive increment chart on investment returns. As a platform for gamers and crypto enthusiasts, it is expected that the SAND token will continue to give holders a generous source of passive income.

Conclusion

Adirize DAO (ADI) presents an excellent opportunity to be on the better side of the crypto market, as so do the other two cryptocurrencies. As presale is still on, you can hop aboard and ride the train to the triple investment bus stop.

Enter Presale: https://join.adirize.com/register

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

