Triumvir Law: Closes Notable Transactions and Disputes Aggregating to more than 100 millions of dollars this financial year

When closing PE VC deals, companies are increasingly banking on law firms to get the job done.

How to commercial a start-up idea, how much territory should be ceded to investors during early funding rounds, how to protect intellectual property and how to navigate through the legal challenges faced are a few of the critical concerns for every company, especially for startups.

Triumvir Law, in essence, is changing the way we see PE/VC practice in India by handholding investors alike. Triumvir Law is a young law firm specialising in a wide range of legal services, including corporate and commercial law, start-up advisory, international commercial arbitration and bilateral investment treaty advisory. Have addressed these issues for several companies. In this financial year alone, they have represented several multinational clients and large domestic conglomerates in notable transactions and disputes aggregating to more than 100 million dollars.

Anubhab Sarkar, the founding partner of Triumvir Law, says, “The firm has closed several notable deals for clients in a short span of time. These include assisting several pioneering companies in the environmental services and sustainability industry, such as InfinityBox Pvt. Ltd., a 2020 Hult Prize winner, a reusable packaging platform that raised $800,000 (around Rs 6.6 crore) in a seed funding round led by WEH Ventures at a post-money valuation of approximately INR 50 crores. The firm was also involved in assisting young Indian Promoters in a path-defining cross-border transaction that involved the complete acquisition of its UK tech company and its Indian subsidiary, including its innovative and now trending software platform, “Cliff.ai”.

Aakash Parihar, a partner at Triumvir Law, states that Triumvir Law helps startups in the PE/VC market by providing them with the knowledge of the law surrounding early-stage companies along with educating the founders about their rights in the transaction documents during early-stage funding rounds. The firm offers complete A to Z assistance at competitive costs, covering everything from the inception of a start-up to its funding, management and ongoing sustainability. In addition, the firm breaks down the complex legalese found in transaction documents. They also handhold startups at every step, from their embryonic stage to their mature stage. Contract drafting and management, intellectual property protection, personalised professionalism, structuring the Investment and identification of risks are some of the primary services extended to every startup firm. With their extensive expertise, clients can confidently navigate the intricate process of launching and maintaining a successful business.

Triumvir Law has served more than 50 early-stage companies in this financial year and expects to double this number in the next financial year. We're expanding our bandwidth at the international market so that we can continue to help clients reach their goals, adds Gagan Narang, Associate Partner at Triumvir Law.

India's startup ecosystem has grown exponentially in less than a decade, from 400 registered startups in 2014 to 85,000 in 2022. The country is now enjoying the third spot globally after China and the US. Even the Covid-19-induced market slump ended up favouring the start-up realm, which helps the corporate & international law industry to grow exponentially.

Bangalore has emerged as a leading destination for investments in recent years and has topped the start-up funding chart with USD 10.8 billion in 2022, owing to the thriving start-up ecosystem in the city. However, most upcoming start-ups are executing innovative ideas but are functioning without legal protection to avoid the exorbitant fees charged by leading law firms. Recognizing this deficit in the market, Triumvir Law has strategically chosen to establish its base in Bangalore. By setting up operations in this city, Triumvir Law aims to tap into the abundant opportunities that Bangalore has to offer and leverage its expertise to cater to the needs of the burgeoning start-up ecosystem. This will invariably open up new opportunities for upcoming law firms, especially mid-sized law firms like us, to establish their presence in the Indian legal market, thereby paving the way for more young entrepreneurs to have access to quality legal services. This upsurge in mid-sized law firms is changing the perception surrounding them, which are increasingly being recognized for their agility, flexibility, specialized expertise and innovative ways to adapt in this unprecedented market. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, mid-sized law firms are carving out a niche for themselves, offering clients the best of both worlds - the depth of knowledge and expertise of large firms combined with the personal attention and cost-effectiveness of smaller firms. In this context, mid-sized law firms are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients and drive the growth of the legal industry in the years to come, adds Anubhab Sarkar, founding partner of Triumvir Law. www.triumvirlaw.com