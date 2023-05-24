Trulicity Alternative – Safer and Cheaper Alternatives to Trulicity (Dulaglutide Injections) Weight Loss Medication

Trulicity is a prescription drug prescribed to lower blood glucose levels and treat type diabetes. Although it is FDA approved for treating diabetes it is not approved for weight loss.

Trulicity Alternative

Despite this fact, doctors prescribe off-label if there is a comorbidity such as high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease.

Despite the drug (Dulaglutide) being able to help people lose weight, there is a market for cheaper alternatives to Truclity because there are several negatives. It is not an FDA approved medication for weight loss, there have been several side effects associated with its use and it is very expensive costing up to $1000 per month in some cases.

Cheaper Alternatives to Trulicity

Here are the best natural alternatives to Trulicity. Both natural over the counter medications are available to purchase directly from the manufacturer without prescription.

#1 - PhenQ - Natural Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant

CLICK to view PhenQ price and availability

PhenQ is a dietary supplement that can help people lose weight in a safe and natural way. It is a cheaper and simpler alternative to Trulicity weight loss injections.

PhenQ contains a blend of natural ingredients that work together to increase metabolism, suppress appetite, and enhance energy levels. There are also ingredients to prevent new fat cells from forming which lead to sustainable weight loss that's permanent.

The supplement has been clinically proven to help people shed unwanted pounds without any harmful side effects.

It is a powerful fat burning and appetite suppressing supplement for people who want to achieve their weight loss goals without the expense and possible side effects of prescription medications or injections. If you're looking for a safe and effective way to lose weight, PhenQ is a great option to consider.

#2 - Altai Balance - Natural Blood Glucose Control Supplement

CLICK to view Altai Balance price and availability

Altai Balance is a natural way to lose weight and maintain steady blood sugar levels without having to rely on expensive injectable drugs like Trulicity.

Its unique blend of natural ingredients work together to provide a comprehensive approach to wellness, targeting the root causes of weight gain and blood sugar instability.

By combining potent herbs and nutrients like Juniper Berry, Bitter Melon, and alpha-lipoic acid, Altai Balance supports a strong metabolism and healthy insulin response. Altai Balance is a cost-effective Trulicity alternative for anyone looking for an affordable way to manage their weight and blood sugar levels.

What is Trulicity

Trulicity is a medication designed specifically for controlling blood sugar levels in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

The medication is classified as an injectable drug and works by binding to the GLP-1 receptor, which stimulates insulin secretion and reduces glucagon secretion.

Essentially, this medication works to increase insulin production in the body, allowing for better regulation of blood sugar levels.

Through a once-weekly injection, Trulicity provides a consistent dosage of its active ingredient, Dulaglutide, allowing patients to better manage their diabetes symptoms.

Why use a Trulicity Alternative

There are several reasons why using a cheaper and safer alternative to Trulicity (dulaglutide) may be appealing or necessary for some:

Cost - Trulicity can cost $700-$900 per month or more without insurance, which may be unaffordable for certain individuals over the long run. Cheaper options like Victoza, Byetta or their generic forms could lower this cost by up to 50-75% or more, potentially saving hundreds to thousands of dollars per year in medication expense.

Side effects - While generally well tolerated, Trulicity may cause side effects in some users like nausea, diarrhea, pancreatitis and even possible thyroid tumors (especially with long term use). Alternatives with slightly different mechanisms or action may have fewer risks or adverse reactions for certain patients sensitive to Trulicity's adverse effects alone.

Limited data - Although approved for type 2 diabetes, the long term safety and efficacy of taking Trulicity alone specifically for weight loss remains unclear, especially at higher doses. Alternative drugs may have more established benefits and risks to support their use for both diabetes and weight management.

Drug interactions - Trulicity can interact with several other medications. Alternatives may have fewer known interactions, allowing for easier combination with other prescribed or over-the-counter drugs as needed.

Restrictions - Some insurance plans may not cover Trulicity or may require certain restrictions like trying other options first before approving it. Cheaper, proven alternatives are more readily accessible in this case, not only for blood sugar control but average weight loss and management as well.

Personal preference - Individual responsiveness and tolerance tends to vary between different prescription diabetes drugs to lower blood sugar and weight loss medications from one person to another. What works well for some may not suit others as well based on unique medical histories and needs. Having options allows finding what fits each patient best.

While Trulicity may be an appropriate choice for many and offer benefits like once weekly dosing, discussing potentially safer, more affordable alternative options with your doctor could still help determine what the most reasonable treatment regimen may be based on specific factors like health conditions, costs, coverage and personal priorities or goals.

Truicity for Weight Loss

Trulicity (dulaglutide) is in the same drug class as Victoza and Byetta, called GLP-1 receptor agonists. Although not specifically FDA approved for weight loss, Trulicity is prescribed off-label by doctors if there are multiple major cardiovascular events or risk factors associated with a patient's obesity. It is one of the most commonly prescribed diabetes drugs for weight loss in the United States, Canada and Australia.

GLP-1 receptor agonists work by activating the GLP-1 receptor, which can improve blood sugar levels and insulin secretion in the body. They can also slow stomach emptying, reduce appetite, and promote weight loss.

At the 1.5mg dose, Trulicity may cause 1-3% weight loss over 26 weeks through these mechanisms, though over longer periods and at higher doses, up to 8% weight loss could be achieved according to some studies.

However, the risks of side effects like hypoglycemia, gastrointestinal effects, and possible thyroid cancer may outweigh benefits for weight loss alone. GLP-1 drugs can also interact with other diabetes medications, OTC drugs and some natural alternatives, requiring close monitoring. Patients with a history of thyroid, pancreas or severe GI disease may not be good candidates.

While weight loss and insulin improvement may help reduce risks of high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease over time, other prescription drugs, diet and exercise changes are usually also needed to manage these and other health conditions associated with excess body weight or diabetes.

Blood sugar levels, medication doses, and other health factors require frequent evaluation with your healthcare provider to ensure safety and efficacy, especially if losing weight or transitioning to natural alternatives.

Trulicity Side Effects

Here is a list of potential side effects associated with Trulicity (dulaglutide):

Nausea - Feeling sick to your stomach, queasiness. Most common when starting or increasing doses but often improves over time

Diarrhea - Loose, watery stools. Also most frequent initially but tends to subside with continued use for most.

Decreased appetite - Loss of hunger, interest in food. Usually temporary but can lead to weight loss.

Abdominal pain - Stomach ache, cramping. Typically mild but can be a sign of a more serious issue like pancreatitis so notify your doctor right away if severe or persistent.

Injection site reactions - Pain, redness, itching or rash at the location of injection. Usually allergic reactions are minor but can be avoided by alternating sites and allowing pens/needles to reach room temperature before injecting as directed.

Vomiting - Throwing up food contents from your stomach. Less common but can be a symptom of a serious side effect or adverse reaction warranting immediate medical help.

Indigestion - Bloating, burping, gas. An unpleasant but typically benign side effect that can often be managed with diet changes, probiotics or over-the-counter products as recommended by your doctor.

Lactic acidosis - A buildup of lactic acid in the blood leading to fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, abdominal pain. Rare but life-threatening, requires emergency care immediately.

Pancreatitis - Inflammation of the pancreas gland causing severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting. Contact your doctor promptly for diagnosis and treatment if suspected.

Hypoglycemia - Low blood sugar levels resulting in dizziness, confusion, shakiness. Usually only when combined with other glucose-lowering medications. Treat immediately with sugar intake but notify your doctor since it can return.

Gallstones - Hard deposits that form in the gallbladder causing pain in the upper right abdomen. Uncommon side effect but may require medication changes or procedures to manage if they develop.

Thyroid tumors - Rare growths that form on the thyroid gland. Long term risk but requires regular monitoring with a physician.

Fatigue - Feeling weak, tired or lacking energy. Temporary for most but can be long lasting or indicate an adverse reaction in some that needs to be assessed by your doctor.

Weight loss - Losing pounds due to decreased appetite or calorie deficits from side effects like nausea. Usually stabilizes over time with dose adjustments but should be monitored with your physician.

Lowering blood sugar levels - a reduction in blood glucose levels resulting in low blood sugar.

How Much Does Trulicity Cost

The Trulicity cost is a major reason why people search for cheaper Trulicity alternatives. Here is some indicative pricing.

The cost for Trulicity (dulaglutide) can vary depending on several factors, including:

Trulicity Dosage

Trulicity comes in two doses, 0.75 mg and 1.5 mg. The higher 1.5 mg dose typically costs slightly more.

Frequency - Trulicity is a once-weekly injection, so the cost reflects a month's supply (4 pens).

Trulicity Insurance coverage

For most people, insurance including Medicare Part D plans cover at least part of the cost for Trulicity when prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Out-of-pocket costs will depend on the specifics of your plan like deductibles, copays, coinsurance and what tier of coverage Trulicity falls under. Without insurance, costs can be $500 or more per month.

Trulicity Coupons and savings programs

The Trulicity Savings Card may lower your out-of-pocket costs by up to $150 per month. Some additional foundations also offer assistance for those who qualify based on income. The actual out-of-pocket cost you pay will depend on your insurance coverage, deductibles, quantity and the program you utilize.

Pharmacies that sell Trulicity

Prices can vary slightly between different pharmacies and regions. Shopping around at retailers like Walmart, Costco or Walgreens as well as locally-owned independent pharmacies may provide some cost savings versus other locations.

The average retail price for a month's supply (4 pens) of Trulicity is around $700-$750 in the United States according to estimates from GoodRx. However, a lot depends on your individual coverage and insurance rates:

With commercial insurance, typical out-of-pocket costs fall in the range of $0-$200/month. High deductible plans will be on the higher end of that scale.

Medicare Part D may cost $0-$75/month depending on plan specifics. Lower income beneficiaries may qualify for "Extra Help" to significantly reduce or eliminate costs.

Without insurance, the self-pay price would likely exceed $500/month for most. The Trulicity Savings program could lower this to $350-$500/month for some.

To determine your actual Trulicity cost and options for lowering out-of-pocket expense, check with your insurance provider and pharmacies where you have coverage. They can give a customized estimate and help you find ways to reduce the overall cost through things like patient assistance programs if needed. The most affordable solutions will depend on several individual factors like household income, insurance type and deductible status.

Other Diabetes Medications Used as a Weight Loss Drug

Here are some potentially cheaper injectable alternatives to Trulicity (dulaglutide) that work in a similar way:

Wegovy (semaglutide)

Argubaly the best known of the weight loss injections. Wegovy has been in the media constantly throughout 2023. Although Wegovy is only one of a few FDA approved medications there is still a big market for Wegovy alternatives.

Victoza (liraglutide)

A GLP-1 receptor agonist like Trulicity that is injected once daily. Available as a generic called liraglutide which may cost $150-$500/month depending on insurance and dose. Branded Victoza runs $700-$900/month.

Bydureon (exenatide extended-release)

An extended-release form of exenatide, another GLP-1 agonist, injected once weekly. Available as a generic called exenatide ER which may cost $200-$600/month. Brand Bydureon typically $700-$900/month.

Adlyxin (lixisenatide)

Another GLP-1 receptor agonist administered once daily by injection. Adlyxin brand name may cost $600-$800/month. A generic alternative called lixisenatide could lower cost to $200-$500/month.

Byetta (exenatide)

Twice-daily injectable GLP-1 agonist, available as a generic exenatide typically costing $250-$500/month or $600-$800/month for the brand name Byetta.

Symlin (pramlintide)

An amylin mimetic that works with natural insulin pathways, injected before major meals. Brand Symlin may run $500-$800/month. Generic pramlintide could lower cost to $200-$500/month. Usually used in combination with insulin treatment.

Saxenda (liraglutide)

Higher dose liraglutide injection used specifically for weight loss alongside healthy diet and exercise. May cost $1,200-$1,500/month or more without insurance. Generic liraglutide in this dosage could lower cost to $500-$800/month. Only appropriate for certain candidates based on medical evaluation.

Those with insurance including Medicare Part D may find lower out-of-pocket costs for some of these options compared to without coverage. But for most people, generic substitutes and lower-priced Trulicity alternatives will be a better option.

Alternatives to Trulicity FAQ

Is there a cheaper alternative to Trulicity?

Yes, there are cheaper alternatives both natural and similar drug class. PhenQ is a natural and cheaper alternative that is a fraction of the cost and also available without the need for a prescription.

What are other weight loss injections like Trulicity?

Wegogy is an FDA approved weight loss injection that is very similar to Trulicity. Mounjaro and Ozempic are also similar and work in much the same way but are not approved by the FDA for weight loss.

