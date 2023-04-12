Breaking News
India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward, says IMF official
ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Ragini in land-for-jobs in railways case
Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield
One held, 10 bombs recovered in Delhi's Metro Vihar Chowki
Hoax bomb call sends Patna airport staffers into tizzy
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > TV stars Nyra Banerjee Nishant Malkani Dr Yogesh Lakhani attended the birthday party of producer Ashok Prasad Abhishek

TV stars Nyra Banerjee, Nishant Malkani, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani attended the birthday party of producer Ashok Prasad Abhishek

Updated on: 12 April,2023 07:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Birthday Party of Producer Ashok Prasad Abhishek

TV stars Nyra Banerjee, Nishant Malkani, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani attended the birthday party of producer Ashok Prasad Abhishek

Producer Ashok Prasad Abhishek with Dr. Yogesh Lakhani


April 11: Ashok Prasad Abhishek, film producer and head of film trading company and IT Company IEve Era, celebrated his grand birthday party at The Club in Mumbai, where a huge gathering of film stars and politicians was seen. TV stars Nyra Banerjee, Nishant Malkani, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, music composer Dilip Sen and famous comedian Sunil Pal extended their birthday greetings and wishes to him. Many film personalities were present in his birthday party, mainly Dr. Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media, Sudeep Pandey, Hindustani Bhau, Music Director Dilip Sen, Baba Brajmohan Das, Baba Rajkumar Das, Dr. Omkar Nand Ji Maharaj, Lalbabu Pandit , Jagdish Sharma, Karan Pandey also attended.


Ashok Prasad Abhishek celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake. After this everyone congratulated and wished him. During this everyone wished for his long life. On the occasion of Ashok Prasad Abhishek's birthday, many congratulations were also received from his company IEve Era. Apart from this, on the occasion of Ashok Prasad Abhishek's birthday, his loved ones, fans, his family members and those who knew him sent greetings and best wishes on the phone and through other mediums. By giving a bouquet of flowers, blessings were sought for his long life.



Ashok Prasad Abhishek expressed his gratitude for the good wishes received from all the dear people and said that this time my birthday was very special for me and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the people who made it special. You have made this day one of my memorable moments. I am overwhelmed by your love and blessings and want to assure that our relationship with you will last forever.


Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK