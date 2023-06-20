TVA Productions produces Myntra's House of Pataudi Ad in Nawab Style, Showcasing the Brother-Sister Duo Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan

In their latest ad film, House of Pataudi skillfully showcased the richness of Indian traditions and ethnic attire.

Myntra, the leading Indian fashion e-commerce platform, proudly presents House of Pataudi, a brand that embodies the distinctive personality of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, reflecting his Pataudi heritage infused with contemporary fashion. Launched in October 2018, House of Pataudi has become synonymous with elegance and style.

In their latest ad film, House of Pataudi skillfully showcased the richness of Indian traditions and ethnic attire. The film captures a heartwarming brother-sister banter where they unexpectedly discover their matching outfits on a joyous festive day. Soha, pleasantly surprised by her gift, unveils a stunning 'House of Pataudi' ensemble only to find that it perfectly coordinates with her brother's attire, creating an awe-inspiring twinning effect.

During the shoot, the charismatic duo of Saif and Soha wholeheartedly embraced this unique concept, often exchanging infectious laughter. TVA Productions, entrusted with writing and producing the commercial, flawlessly managed the entire campaign for the brand.

As an integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra is one of India's top e-commerce platforms for fashion brands. Harish Ramaswamy, Deputy Director of Marketing for Myntra's House of Brands portfolio, expressed his appreciation for TVA Productions (www.tva.group). In an interview, he shared, "Working with TVA Productions was an incredible experience. This has been one of our most remarkable brand shoots to date. We extend our special thanks to TVA for seamlessly bringing this project to life despite the challenges and tight timelines. Their availability at all hours of the day ensured smooth execution and timely delivery. We couldn't have achieved this feat with anyone else, so a big thanks to TVA."

Tarika Gulabani, Co-founder of TVA Group, exuded confidence, stating, "We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the exceptional team at Myntra, who entrusted us with this project. It was an intriguing concept for us to tackle. At TVA, our commitment to quality is unwavering. Collaborating with the House of Pataudi and Myntra team was an absolute pleasure and a lot of fun."

About TVA Productions:

TVA is a well-known marketing firm in India that provides comprehensive services across three main verticals: Marketing and Communication, Talent, and Production. The business has established itself in the industry and delivers services to several prominent long-term clients, including Flipkart, Myntra, Zivame, Cult, Virgio, Lee, Cleartrip, and others. The Voice Authority (TVA) increased its capabilities in 2022 by constructing cutting-edge studios on a sprawling 20,000-square-foot campus in Mumbai. This strategic decision enables the company to produce results quickly, benefit from economies of scale, and improve operational effectiveness.

