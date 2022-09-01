Breaking News
Two Coins That Can Help You Revive Your Portfolio After The Crypto Winter: Uniswap and PrivaCrip

01 September,2022
BrandMedia

The financial world has been coping with unforeseen difficulties over the past few years. For some time, most crypto trading forums reasonably anticipated a decline in the value of cryptocurrencies because of the pandemic and its effect on global markets.

Consequently, many investors believe that investing during such a volatile period may not be the best course of action.


However, expert investors and seasoned analysts contend that this period and the price of tokens represent the tremendous potential to increase your capital. Uniswap (UNI) and PrivaCrip (PRCR)are examples of alternative currencies with tremendous prospects. Keep reading to learn more about these alternative coins and their innovative potential.

Uniswap (UNI) - The Popular Crypto


Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on the Ethereum blockchain. Uniswap uses a smart contract to enable transactions between two parties, unlike centralized exchanges that directly match buyers and sellers. This improves security and transparency while allowing more seamless and effective trading.

In September 2020, Uniswap (UNI) crypto tokens were introduced. The value soared, and they found themselves among the top 20 cryptocurrencies according to market cap. Unfortunately, the Bear market of 2022 has reduced the value of Uniswap (UNI) tokens. We think that Uniswap (UNI) tokens have long-term solid potential and could be a prudent decision.

What is PrivaCrip (PRCR)?

A brand-new cryptocurrency project called PrivaCrip (PRCR) introduced a new approach to the most common problems in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. PrivaCrip runs on a Layer-1 Cosmos-based platform. The privacy and security issues that have plagued DeFi since its inception in the cryptocurrency sector are addressed by PrivaCrip. It is well known that cryptocurrencies must forgo anonymity or security to establish a quick blockchain network. On the other hand, the PrivaCrip development team asserts that by enhancing platform security using a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol based on Tendermint's Byzantine fault-tolerant consensus processes, they may discover a solution.

The PrivaCrip (PRCR) network uses various techniques to safeguard user data privacy. A combination of encryption techniques, key management, and "Trusted Execution Environments" will be utilized to store and process users' data safely and effectively. Additionally, the platform's architecture would support up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) while in use.

You can receive a 10% bonus when purchasing PRCR using Bitcoin, and if you do it within 20 minutes of registering, you can stack this benefit with an additional 30%. Also, the token is available for purchase at a low cost, with a 7% bonus if purchased in the first stage.

The PrivaCrip staking scheme aims to provide PRCR token holders with passive revenue while giving them a vote in PrivaCrip DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). The DAO program is established in the project’s roadmap. Debuting on the cryptocurrency market, the project is about to launch its presale.

 

Website: https://privacrip.io

Buy Privacrip here: https://join.privacrip.io/register

 

