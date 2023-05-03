Two Startups, One CEO: The Inspiring Story of Ishan Mathur's Entrepreneurial Journey

Back from the humble beginnings of 2020, two distinct startups have grown multiple folds in recent quarters.

The founder and CEO, Ishan Mathur

Ishan Mathur is a name that is synonymous with the entrepreneurial success of both these businesses. The founder and CEO of two thriving startups, Ishan's journey to success has been a tale of grit, perseverance, and the willingness to take risks.

The first of Ishan's startups is a next-gen personalized art and gift ecom store, dedicated to handcrafted items from across the country. He launched Duck Duck Story in 2020 with a vision to create India’s first personalized art store. Faced with the challenge of matching customers with artisans across the country, Ishan had to come up with a unique selling proposition to differentiate the business from the competition. He decided to focus on delivering deep levels of personalization with the help of story-telling and artificial intelligence.

The strategy paid off, and Ishan's ecom store quickly gained traction. With its innovative approach and personalized service, it won over the hearts and taste buds of customers, who soon became loyal fans of the store. Today, Duck Duck Story has expanded to multiple cities in India, with plans for further expansion in the coming years abroad too.

But Ishan's entrepreneurial journey didn't stop there. In the same year, he launched his second startup, a cybersecurity testing platform, Mister Scanner , that offers deep vulnerability testing to businesses and government agencies across the world. Once again, Ishan found himself facing a competitive market, but this time he had an even greater challenge to overcome: the widespread perception in India that our cybersecurity products were inferior to those developed in the US, or Israel.

To combat this perception, Ishan decided to focus on creating high-value products at the most competitive pricing. It was one of the first tools to provide free deep cybersecurity tests, followed by $ 1-a-day plans.

The result was a cybersecurity platform that quickly gained popularity among businesses and professionals alike. Today, Mister Scanner is one of the preferred testing software in the US, UK, Spain, and Israel.

Today, Ishan's cybersecurity platform is one of the fastest-growing in India, with over 100,000 registered users and more than 10 cybersecurity products on offer. Its success has been a testament to Ishan's entrepreneurial spirit and his ability to identify gaps in the market and come up with innovative solutions to fill them.

Duck Duck Story and Mister Scanner emphasize the value of innovation and differentiation in a crowded market. Ishan's ecom store and cybersec platform both succeeded because they offered something different and unique that customers couldn't find elsewhere.

Finally, the importance of creating a strong team and building strong partnerships. Ishan's success would not have been possible without the support and hard work of his team.

In conclusion, Ishan Mathur's journey is a truly inspiring one. From humble beginnings to the founder and CEO of two successful startups, Ishan has shown that with hard work, determination, and a willingness to take risks, anything is possible. His story is a reminder that the path to success is not always easy, but with perseverance and innovation, even the toughest challenges can be overcome.