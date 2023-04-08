Two Times Silver Medalist In Shooting , Arjun Pratap Singh Achieved The Title "Renowned Shooter "

We all have dreams in our eyes but only few of us have capability and determination to fulfill them.

Nothing is impossible because impossible itself holds i 'm possible if we truly want to do and achieve even if there is alot of hardship and struggle . It is not completely true that we only get what is there in our destiny , "some people write their destiny by themselves" and Arjun Pratap Singh is the perfect example of this context .

Arjun is a politician of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh . He is a (Block chief head Representative )from Tarwan Block . His Father is Late Randheer Pratap Singh and his mother is a housemaker .

Even after completely getting indulge in politics he didn't stoped there , he put his step towards Shooting . It was a new start to his career , with in a very few time he achieve that position in shooting which people only think of.

Only After 2 months practice , in 18th Pre state Shooting Competition of Uttar pradesh Arjun not only participated but also won Silver medal in 50 m Rifle Prone event in his first attempt . His victory didn't stopped here too ,After that he participated in 31st All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Competition in Kolkata where he represented Varanasi. In 45th state championship while representing Varanasi once again he added one more silver medal in his list along with the title of "state champion".

His head got crowned when he won the title of "Renowned shooter".

Arjun pratap Singh participated in 65th National Shooting championship which was hosted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerela and by scoring more than qualifying point in the match he got the title Renowned Shooter and become the first person in the district of Azamgarh to achieve and hold such title .

Achievements : Arjun is a two times silver medalist , Renowned shot title holder ,a well known politician of Azamgarh and currently preparing himself for the trial, to be selected as a member of team India .

Arjun is a well known and very famous personality of his district Azamgarh

He is a truly inspiration for the youth of his locality and also for the many people around him . He is continuously inspiring and giving path of success to his upcoming generation.

Arjun is the only athlete from his district who achieved such title and medals in Shooting . He is a youth icon and from his dedication and hardwork he been a role model for many people .

He is not only a sunshine of his district but also a upcoming shining future of India.