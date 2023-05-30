Two Women Redefining Women’s Health

Delhi based Khushali Samriya, has been working in the space of women’s health for half a decade and has been the soul of the initiative.

With 'Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day' round the corner, here is the story of two women entrepreneurs who are trying to carve safe spaces for women’s health. Breaking this stereotype are Khushali Samriya and Uttara Seshu, who have been working in different areas of women’s health such as Menstrual Health, Maternal Health to be able to explore voices and needs of women in the remotest parts of the country. Together, they co-founded Kara , a women's health initiative that works to create safe spaces for women to talk about their reproductive health issues.

Breaking the glass ceiling

Delhi based Khushali Samriya, has been working in the space of women’s health for half a decade and has been the soul of the initiative. Samriya started her journey as an entrepreneur when she was just 24 and has worked in rural hinterlands of India. An experienced individual with a knack of solving complex and unnoticed problems around women’s health. With her engineering background, she aims to bridge the gap between voices of women and technology. " From digital health tools to artificial intelligence, we can revolutionize the landscape of women's health, championing progress with every keystroke. At Kara we aim to bring women's health and technology together to ensure that no woman in this world ever loses her life because of basic life events like menstruation, pregnancy." asserts Khushali.

US-based Uttara Seshu is currently pursuing a doctorate in Public Health at Penn State University and has been extremely passionate about women’s health issues. The 29-year-old has half a decade of experience in rural parts of Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh amongst others and is currently also working as a Graduate Research Assistant on pregnancy outcomes post COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, US. With her interdisciplinary background she aims to highlight the always neglected women’s health issues. She says, “Our aim is to ensure a life of dignity for women and girls by providing them reproductive knowledge and a platform such as Kara to voice their health issues.”

Time is ripe to explore uncharted territories in women’s health such as Menstruation.