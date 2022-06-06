UK University Fair 2022 at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

65+ Popular UK universities attended the SI-UK Delhi’s University Fair at Shangri-La Eros on 4th June 2022.

Students who want to study abroad (undergraduate and postgraduate courses) met top universities from across the UK in one location, including the University of Manchester, University College London, University of Liverpool, University of Edinburgh and University of Bath, and had their questions answered directly from university admission officers.

What happened at the SI-UK University Fair?

One-to-one interaction with university representatives.

Learnt about undergraduate, postgraduate, and foundation courses in the UK.

Universities offered on-the-spot offers to students who impressed.

Free counselling prior to the event made sure that the students knew who to speak to on the day, whilst visa and English language testing advice was also available.

“It was a lovely experience meeting the students once again at an in-person fair. Words aren’t enough to describe the excitement and delight we had during and at the end of the fair. Following the success of the event, we are looking forward to hosting more such fairs frequently to help students achieve their dreams as much as possible.”

About SI-UK

SI-UK provides free consultation and application support to Indian students applying to UK universities. SI-UK enjoys over 2,000 visits a year from UK university admission officers, academics and international officers. SI-UK is also partnered with some of the leading UK universities, including the prestigious Russell Group and more.

Event: UK University Fair 2022

Attendees: 65+ UK Universities

Place: Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

Date: 04/07/2022

Time: 11:00-17:00 (IST)