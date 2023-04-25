Uma Mansharamani: A Best Life Coach In India

A mentor's assistance in anyone's life is a boon to achieving success in the post-modern world.

Uma Mansharamani

Success is defined not merely by professional growth, but it has to be balanced with personal growth. However, in the race to excel on the professional front, people tend to face severe battles for personal progress. This is where we need the support and guidance of a Life Coach.

When we speak about a life coach, we can't miss out on the name of a very experienced leader Uma Mansharamani, a distinguished life coach who has earned her reputation for her expertise in Trainings & development, self-improvement, and personal growth. With more than ten years of experience in the domain, Uma has aided countless people in achieving their professional and personal objectives and has been acknowledged as a prominent figure in the domain.

Uma Mansharamani is a seasoned businesswoman and co-founder of Tajurba Business Network Pvt. Ltd. She inspires, guides, and educates entrepreneurs and enthusiasts on how to adopt a goal-oriented approach while assisting them in boosting their earnings. She is also an inspirational author, trainer, and public speaker who helps people overcome obstacles to finding their breakthroughs and clarifying their life's purpose and achieving their life goals.

Uma's struggles led her to decide to pursue a career as a life coach. She faced losses in her well-established business and suffered multiple setbacks throughout her life. She refused to let these challenges define her. Instead, she used her difficulties as a springboard for improvement and embarked on a journey of self-awareness and personal growth.

She started off as an apparel exporter and swiftly worked her way up to become one of Delhi, NCR's top exporters. She had to, however, face deceit and lose everything she had earned, which didn't deter her but increased her might. Today, she has established herself as a successful businesswoman, a certified trainer & coach, and a symbol of women's empowerment.

Through her own journey, Uma realized that many people like her are fighting battles unequipped and hence struggling long-term trying all DIY methods to fix their life situations. she had to carry a responsibility with a passion to help others navigate their own challenges and reach their full potential. She thus worked on herself and trained herself to become Trainer and a coach and started to guide the seekers in their goals.

Uma Mansharamani says, "Your Mindset Determines Your Decisions, Your Decisions Shape Your Life."

She set her mind to shape many lives entangled in confusion and setbacks by helping them reshape their beliefs and mindset.

On the way to earning her certification as a coach and trainer, Uma Mansharamani pursued training from Mr. Blair Singer, Mr. T. Harv Eker, Ms. Ramon Lamba, and Mr. Ujjwal Uke. She learned life coaching, the law of attraction, the law of manifestation, train the trainer, and public speaking which today speaks about her experience and aptitude.

Uma's philosophy as a life coach is based on compassion, sensitivity, and a thorough knowledge of how people behave. She employs a variety of strategies to assist her clients in overcoming limiting beliefs and achieving their goals, including visualization, goal setting, execution, and mindfulness.

Life Coach Uma Mansharamani has worked with people from different spheres of life, including business owners, executives, female entrepreneurs, Business aspirants, and stay-at-home self employed parents. She has helped many to overcome mental trauma, emotional baggage, resentment, sadness, and anxiety. She has facilitated people to find their purpose, discover their passion, and experience amazing success. She has also prevented businesses from collapsing and lives from being lost.

Her clients have expressed their gratitude for her abilities to offer a secure and encouraging atmosphere for personal growth and to assist them in making significant strides in both their personal and professional life.

Uma Mansharamani is a highly sought-after speaker and a published author. For entrepreneurs and professionals interested in both personal and professional development, Uma Mansharamani offers a conducive environment through the Tajurba Training and Networking platform.

Tajurba is a community commerce platform for MSMEs with a goal to connect 10 million MSMEs in India. Additionally, it provides business consulting, corporate training, life coaching, team building, executive coaching, leadership, and community commerce.

Uma Mansharamani, who established her legacy on her terms and continues to add honours to her triumph, epitomises real achievement. The life coaching practice of Uma Mansharamani has had an intense effect on the lives of numerous people making them show the path of happiness and prosperity. She is a significant figure as a Life Coach attributable to her dedication to assisting people in realizing their full potential as well as her wealth of knowledge and experience.