Understanding business mentor Javid Niazi Hoffman’s mantra towards attaining immense success

Understanding how important social media is for one's own business can be a turning point for many coaches and experts.

Acquiring new customers, maintaining contact with existing customers and exchanging information - all this is achievable today via social media. Or at least it is possible.

Moreover, social media is also the best way to build a business in this day and age.

Many people still believe that they are safe in their jobs as employees. But the situation has changed. It might have been like that 60 years ago, and maybe not even then.

Life as an employee is the most uncertain thing that can happen to you because you have little or no control over your employer's decisions. You have little control over your income and the influence you have, let alone your freedom.

You are trapped in the hamster wheel and can only hope that your employer will continue to hold on to you and not make any further decisions over which you have no influence.

As a freelancer or entrepreneur with your own business, on the other hand, you have all the strings in your hands. You decide for yourself

* when you work

* with whom you work and

* whether and to what extent you expand your business.

Especially in the coaching and consulting sector, you have a completely location-independent business. It does not matter where you are, whether on Mallorca, Hawaii, in Dubai, or in Australia,......as a coach, you can support your clients from anywhere in such a way that they achieve brilliant results and you can build up or expand your business.

We live in the golden age of the internet. Never before it has been so easy to reach so many people at once. And social media is playing an increasingly important role in this.

Because it's easier than ever before to attract new customers from anywhere. It's incredible what great opportunities we have now: You can position yourself as a leader, as a queen, or a king in your niche and get noticed that way.

And you are missing out on a huge opportunity if you don't use social media for yourself - regardless of what your goal is: whether you want to start or grow your business. But how do you do that? What are the next steps?

The answer is simple:

Just solve a problem for other people. That is the foundation. That is the most important basis for a successful coaching and expert business. Business means solving a problem for others. And the solution to that problem is wrapped up in a group coaching program. Thanks to the grandiose golden age of the internet and thanks to social media, this business model is completely location-independent: All you need is a laptop and a working internet connection. And it is scalable.

Imagine for a moment what kind of freedom that means:

You don't have to work for a boss. You don't have to work with people you might not like. You can do what you love and work with people you care about and whose lives you can change.

You decide how much you earn. You are free to choose where you want to work and you achieve great results with your clients. You have a great impact on these people. Isn't it fantastic?

It is also about the impact, that means, the added value you bring to many people's lives. Many clients then write: "Thank you, thank you, thank you for helping me to change my life, to transform it and my business. You have changed my life, you have changed my perspective."

How wonderful is it to receive messages like this?

It's pure fulfillment. By using social media you can scale your coaching and consulting business. You get financial security and also financial freedom and best of all: you are location-independent.

The only thing you need is a functioning sales process. This is where social media comes in again: either with group building or in the form of advertisements (or both). People join the group and then become customers. Or they come to a webinar through ads and become satisfied clients as a result.

The principle works like this: For example, you invest 20 euros in ads and get 100 euros back when you win a customer. Over time, this system is optimized so that you receive 100 euros from the 10 euros you invest in ads.

If there were a machine, how many times would you put in a $20 note and get a $100 note out? How often would you do that? Everyone decides what they want to earn. Some have big goals. Some want to earn 100,000 euros a month. It's just a question of scaling. And social media makes it possible.

