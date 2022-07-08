Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
ED issues FEMA penalty notices to Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > Brand Media News > Understanding Overactive Bladder for a better quality of life Dr Sanjay Prakash J

Understanding Overactive Bladder for a better quality of life- Dr. Sanjay Prakash .J

Updated on: 08 July,2022 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Understanding Overactive Bladder for a better quality of life- Dr. Sanjay Prakash .J

Dr. Sanjay Prakash .J - Consultant Urologist & Microsurgical Andrologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology, Chennai.


Overactive bladder (OAB) is a constellation of symptoms comprising of urgency, increased frequency and nocturia with or without urinary incontinence. This is an extremely common condition worldwide and more common in women (43% vs 27% in men). The causes could be idiopathic or secondary to UTI, bladder stories, neurological, conditions like multiple scierosis, Parkinson’s disease, diabetic neuropathy, pelvic surgeries etc.

 




It has a dreadful effect on one’s quality of life like social and professional life, mental health, sleep and sexual life. Hence, it requires medical attention and through evaluation by a specialist.


 

The management starts with simple lifestyle modifications which includes avoiding caffeine containing foods, reducing water intake at the most troublesome times, quit smoking, weight loss in obese individuals and salt restricted diet. Next comes behavioral modifications like timed voiding, urge suppression strategies and pelvic floor muscle training (Kegels exercises). If patients do not adequately respond to these, then are may medications which will act specifically on the urinary tract without causing much systemic side effects. Next comes more invasive therapies and ultimately surgery for refractory cases.

 

OAB being a treatable condition, lack of treatment seeking due to negligence and ignorance represents the major challenge. Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment will improve the patient symptoms and prevent complications.

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK