Understanding the Juvenile Justice System in India With Advocate Rupankan Kamla Sharma

The Juvenile Justice System in India stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to safeguarding the rights of its youngest citizens. Enshrined in the legal framework, its core principles prioritize rehabilitation and reformation over punitive measures. The system operates under a set of laws and regulations aimed at ensuring the well-being and development of juvenile offenders.

The journey of this system's development can be traced back to the Juvenile Justice Act of 1986.

The early legislation, rooted in rehabilitation and social reintegration, laid the foundation for subsequent advancements. In the year 2000, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act provided a comprehensive legal framework to address juvenile delinquency.

This pivotal act led to the establishment of juvenile courts, juvenile homes, and special homes, emphasizing the need for care and protection for vulnerable youth.

In 2015, recognizing the need for a more robust system, the Juvenile Justice Act underwent crucial amendments. This included the establishment of Juvenile Justice Boards and Child Welfare Committees at the district and block levels, ensuring a more decentralized and accessible approach to justice. Moreover, the amendments introduced measures to combat child trafficking, focusing on the rehabilitation and reintegration of rescued children.

However, despite the commendable progress, challenges persist, prompting advocates for change.

Rupankan Kamla Sharma, a criminology expert practicing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and District Court Rohtak, has been a consistent voice in the domain of juvenile justice. Sharma's expertise extends to criminology, bails, and criminal revisions, making him a key player in shaping the legal landscape.

Sharma envisions a comprehensive digital transformation within the judicial system. His proposal includes implementing digital solutions to streamline court processes, enhance document management, and facilitate communication. Such a transformation not only reduces paperwork but also improves efficiency and accessibility, aligning with the evolving technological landscape.

Another key aspect of Sharma's vision is the adoption of an advanced Case Management System. This would monitor and manage case progress, reducing delays and enhancing overall efficiency.

Such a system can be pivotal in addressing the criticism surrounding the lack of resources and the need for more effective implementation of juvenile justice laws.

In line with Sharma's commitment to legal reform, he proposes expanding e-court initiatives. These initiatives would enable online filing, case tracking, and virtual hearings, making the judicial system more accessible and efficient.

Additionally, Sharma emphasizes the importance of legal aid and awareness programs, especially for marginalized communities, ensuring equal access to justice.

One of Sharma's significant proposals involves the establishment or strengthening of fast-track courts for specific cases, expediting resolutions related to women, children, and vulnerable populations. This aligns with the overarching goal of the juvenile justice system – to provide timely justice and rehabilitation.

Rupankan Kamla Sharma's expertise extends beyond traditional legal avenues. He advocates for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation and arbitration, to reduce the burden on the traditional court system and expedite dispute resolution.

Continuous training for judges, lawyers, and court staff is a cornerstone of Sharma's vision. This ensures that legal professionals stay updated on developments, technologies, and best practices, fostering a dynamic and responsive legal environment.

Public legal education is another key component of Sharma's agenda, aiming to empower the public with knowledge about their legal rights and responsibilities. This not only promotes legal literacy but also eases the burden on the courts.

Rupankan Kamla Sharma aptly states, "Effective reform requires a holistic approach. It's not just about changing laws; it's about transforming the entire ecosystem to ensure justice is swift, fair, and accessible to all."