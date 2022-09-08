Uniswap, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes: Three Cryptocurrency Projects Investors Should Watch

The current cryptocurrency landscape is in a price downturn, making investors move to protect their capital.

Additionally, investors are also trying to rebalance their portfolios by eliminating poorly performing projects. As investors make these moves, it is important that they do not miss the opportunity to buy the dip on various projects. Before you purchase any tokens, ensure that you conduct adequate research, which ensures that you have a good idea of the project and what it does before allocating capital. Thorough research would ensure that they do not purchase bad projects and that they have all the information they need to make purchase decisions. Some factors to check when researching cryptocurrency projects are tokenomics, use cases, and user base.

There are some cryptocurrency projects investors should be watching, and three of these projects are Uniswap (UNI), ApeCoin (APE), and Big Eyes (BIG EYES). These three projects have shown strong fundamentals and solid tokenomics. Additionally, they have demonstrated use cases that attract users to their projects. Here is a summary of each of these projects.

The Biggest Ethereum DEX

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that facilitates the trading of ERC-20 tokens using an AMM (Automated Market Maker) model. ERC-20 Tokens are built on the Ethereum network and adhere to its blockchain standards. Uniswap launched in 2018, and the protocol facilitates trades between users and liquidity pools. These pools are funded by liquidity providers who deposit their crypto tokens in exchange for a share of trading fees.

Uniswap was created to be a more stable protocol that users can trust. The UNI token is its governance token which holders can use to decide and shape the future of Uniswap. The Uniswap DAO has over three hundred thousand members that control its USD 1.6 billion treasury. Members of the DAO can vote on proposed changes and submit their own proposals. Uniswap was ranked as the most dominant decentralized exchange by trading volume in 2021.

Simian Statistics

ApeCoin (APE) is the utility token of the APE ecosystem. It facilitates transactions and enables governance in the ecosystem. Furthermore, the token is built using the ERC-20 token standard, making it fully fungible. The initial supply of the APE token was airdropped to BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) holders, bringing them into the APE ecosystem. Furthermore, the APE token is a central part of Yuga Labs' entrance into creating a fully decentralized web 3 company. The supply of the APE token is hard capped at 1 billion tokens, and it is secured using a proof of work consensus mechanism.

The ApeCoin DAO is in charge of making decisions affecting the APE ecosystem. Token holders are eligible to vote on how the ecosystem should be run. In addition, the APE Foundation is responsible for executing proposals that APE token holders have accepted. The APE ecosystem continuously expands as Yuga Labs purchases the Crypto punks collection. Yuga Labs also owns the MAYC (Mutant Ape Yacht Club) and Otherside collections.

Big Eyes (BIG EYES) is a community token. The project was built to give more utility to DEFI and NFTs. The Big Eyes project uses a cat mascot which is different from the popular dog theme of other crypto projects. The project aims to funnel liquidity into the DEFI and NFT ecosystems and increase user access. Its token would allow more users to access various DEFI protocols. It would also give more value to users as they will have direct access to NFT markets. Big Eyes is a fully community-driven project and would be owned entirely by its community. At launch, 90% of the token would be available for users.

The BIG EYES tokens are the center of the project, and you can purchase them at the ongoing pre-sale. The Big Eyes draws inspiration from Japanese culture, which is evident in its aesthetic. Become an early member by stacking up tokens and bonuses today.

