Uniswap (UNI) Sees a Huge Regulatory Win, PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Pomerdoge (POMD) Price Prediction

Get the latest scoop on Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Pomerdoge (POMD) price predictions after the huge regulatory win for UNI.

Recently, the decentralized exchange Uniswap (UNI) celebrated a significant legal triumph that has the crypto community buzzing. Alongside this exciting news, this article delves into the price predictions for PancakeSwap (CAKE) and introduces you to the intriguing Pomerdoge (POMD) project.

Uniswap (UNI): Regulatory Victory

Uniswap (UNI), one of the pioneering decentralized exchanges (DEXs), is no stranger to the regulatory spotlight. In fact, it recently faced allegations that it should be held accountable for scams and fraudulent activities on its platform. However, a court ruling delivered a resounding victory for Uniswap by declining to hold it liable for such incidents.

This ruling has broader implications for the DeFi space, highlighting the importance of decentralized platforms maintaining their autonomy. For instance, it sets a precedent that DEXs like Uniswap can continue to innovate and provide decentralized financial services without the fear of unwarranted legal repercussions.

Due to all these reasons, experts remain bullish on the Uniswap coin. As a matter of fact, they predict that the Uniswap price will reach $8.44 by the end of 2023.

PancakeSwap (CAKE): Under Bull Control

Shifting the focus to PancakeSwap (CAKE), this Binance Smart Chain-based decentralized exchange has gained significant popularity in DeFi. Moreover, with an ever-expanding ecosystem and a robust community, the PancakeSwap coin has shown impressive resilience.

In recent PancakeSwap news, data shows that PancakeSwap's monthly income surpassed that of Binance Smart Chain (BNB) in August. According to a report by glebk.eth, while BNB Chain recorded $931,700 in revenue for the past 30 days, PancakeSwap outperformed with an impressive $970,800 in earnings during the same timeframe.

This data highlights the platform's robust performance and potential as a lucrative investment choice in the ever-expanding DeFi landscape. As a result, market analysts foresee the price of PancakeSwap sitting between $1.73 and $1.96 within Q4 of 2023.

Pomerdoge (POMD): An Upcoming P2E Titan

Pomerdoge (POMD) is an intriguing newcomer to the crypto and gaming scene. It has embarked on a unique journey, offering a Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming experience that combines cryptocurrency rewards with interactive gameplay.

In Pomerdoge's universe, players worldwide can engage in competitive and fun games, earning rewards for their time and skills. Participants can level up their in-game characters and craft custom items for their avatars. One standout feature is the Pomerplace, a hub for trading skins and items and an arena for battles where the victor claims all.

Additionally, Pomerdoge presents a collection of 7,777 NFTs, each with its own set of intriguing benefits. While specifics about these benefits are being kept under wraps until closer to the launch, this collection promises to be a captivating addition to the project.

To participate in the Pomerdoge ecosystem, users will need to acquire POMD tokens. This token is worth only $0.014 as it is in Phase One of its presale. However, experts point out that over 3B people spend their time playing online games. With this in mind, its long-term growth potential is outstanding. Thus, they forecast a 20x rise before the presale ends.

